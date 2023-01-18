Katee Sackhoff And Pedro Pascal Are Hyping Up Fans Of The Mandalorian As Season 3 Trailer Drops

Although The Book of Boba Fett looped in Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin around this time last year, The Mandalorian show itself hasn’t aired since Season 2 concluded in late 2020. But not to worry, as Disney+ subscribers are now less than two months away from Season 3’s long-awaited arrival. A new trailer for the next batch of The Mandalorian episodes has dropped, and Pascal and Kate Sackhoff, the actress who brings Bo-Katan Kryze to life, are doing their part to hype Star Wars fans up for Season 3.

Before we get into what Pedro Pascal and Katee Sackhoff had to say, take a look at the latest trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3, which follows four months after the first trailer premiered and is packed with goodies, including Din Djarin back alongside fellow Mandalorian warriors, an Order 66 flashback and the return of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker character Babu Frik.

So The Mandalorian’s eponymous protagonist and Grogu, his Force-sensitive ward, have enough things to keep themselves occupied with following their team-up on Tatooine with Boba Fett and Fennec Shand. How the next chapter of their journey begins won’t be known until The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres at the beginning of March, but Pedro Pascal is clearly jazzed for fans to see what’s coming up, as evidenced by the caption on his Instagram post sharing the Season 3 poster.

A post shared by Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Appropriately, the official Star Wars account wrote “Wizard” in the comments of that “Fly AF” post, with that word being popular slang in a galaxy far, far away. As for Katee Sackhoff, who voiced Bo-Katan in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels prior to playing the character in live-action, she simply shared on her own Instagram that she can’t wait for The Mandalorian’s return in the near future, as you’ll see below.

A post shared by Katee Sackhoff (@therealkateesackhoff) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Along with Pedro Pascal and Katee Sackhoff reprising their respective roles, other familiar faces returning for The Mandalorian Season 3 include Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers’ Green Karga, Amy Sedaris’ Peli Motton, Omid Abtahi’s Dr. Pershing, Emily Swallow’s The Armorer and Paul Sun-Hyung’s Carson Teva. SNL’s Tim Meadows and Back to the Future’s Christopher Lloyd have also been cast in undisclosed roles. The Mandalorian Season 3 will arrive four months after Andor Season 1 concluded, and the first half of the season will are concurrently with the animated show Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The Mandalorian Season 4 is also in development, so whatever goes down in this next season won’t spell the end for this corner of the Star Wars universe.

While we count down the remaining weeks until The Mandalorian Season 3 hits Disney+, feel free to rewatch the Star Wars movies in order on the platform, or check out what other small screen exclusive offerings the Mouse House’s streaming service have been releasing over the last several years.