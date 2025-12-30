Would Andor’s Tony Gilroy Ever Return To Star Wars? Here’s What He Says

The Star Wars movies are wildly popular, with generations of fans brought up on the galaxy far, far away. While the property has been away from the big screen since the end of The Rise of Skywalker, it's expanded thanks to live-action TV shows that were released for those with a Disney+ subscription. Chief among them is Andor, which was an Emmy-winning success during its two-season run. And showrunner Tony Gilroy recently got real about the possibility of returning to the franchise with upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.

Andor was a prequel to Rogue One, and told a wildly satisfying story about Rebels trying to fight the villainous Empire prior to A New Hope. Given how wildly successful the show was, there are plenty of fans who want to see what Gilroy might do next within the beloved property. In an interview with Reason, the screenwriter/director got real about how much time he spent working on the Diego Luna-led series, saying:

I spent a year on Andor, and then this was like six years. We did 24 hours of the show. The way we think about it, we made eight Star Wars movies in five years. That's essentially what we did. We really made eight full films, and that's a lot.

Is anyone else's head spinning? Gilroy isn't wrong, as he shot and released two twelve-episode seasons of Andor in a short period of time. Most of the Star Wars TV shows have less episodes, and only one season on the air. As such, the showrunner feels like. he's basically made a handful of movies in the galaxy far, far away before ever actually bringing a project to the big screen.

The production value of Andor certainly didn't suffer from being on on TV, so Gilroy's comments definitely make a great deal of sense. Still, fans are eager to see him return to George Lucas' galaxy, either on the small or silver screen. Later in the same interview, the showrunner explained why he's reticent to come back, offering:

And I think it's hard to imagine the circumstances that would lead me to go back, but I would never say never. But it was a gas to do. I doubt I'll ever be prouder of anything I ever do. I'm very proud. We're all very proud of it. We're not just proud of what we ended up with—we're proud of how we made it. We're proud of the community that we built doing it. We were proud of the process that we had, our efficiency. It was a lifetime achievement, I think.

It sounds like Tony Gilroy loved his time working on Andor, and is (rightfully) proud of what he accomplished with the show's two-season run. While he's not ruling out the possibility of working on another Star Wars project, it sounds like it's not high on his list of priorities at the moment.

Andor is streaming in its entirety on Disney+. The next Star Wars movie hitting theaters will be The Mandalorian and Grogu on May 22nd, as part of the 2026 movie release list.