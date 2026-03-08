How To Watch Hamnet Online And Stream Jessie Buckley's Oscar-Nominated Drama Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Hamnet Online

Chloé Zhao's Hamnet: Preview And Trailer

A book-to-screen adaptation based on the celebrated 2020 novel of the same name by Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet centers on Paul Mescal’s William Shakespeareand Jamie Buckley’s Anne Hathaway as the bard and his lady first meet and soon develop a loving romance. The couple marries and has two children, twins Hamnet and Judith, and the crux of the movie is a sad one, as audiences witness the emotional heartbreak stemming from Hamnet’s death at 11 years old.

The pair struggle with the tragedy and depression that follow, as their marital bond is strained to the point of nearly breaking. All the while, William continues to write his plays, and finds ways for Hamnet’s death to inpsire one of the most iconic plays of all time.

With Oscar-winning filmmakers Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes on board as producers, and Oscar winner Chloé Zhao behind the camera, Hamnet began its accolade-laden festival run in August 2025 ahead of htiting theaters in the United States, first as a limited release ahead of a wider push. Still screening in select theaters in the U.S. and around the world, Hamnet currently boasts a domestic box office total of $23.8 million, and an international intake of $72.4 million, from a budget of around $35 million.

Hamnet has been a critical darling since its release, and has amassed a large number of awards nominations from a wide array of organizations and publications. The film made CinemaBlend’s Top 20 Movies of 2025 as well.

How To Watch Hamnet In The U.S. And Canada

After spending recent weeks available to purchase and rent via digital services, the esteemed drama Hamnet is now available to stream without the need to buy it.

A Peacock subscription will be necessary to experience the heartbreak and wonder of Hamnet, with the Premium plan starting at $10.99 a month to gain access to a wealth of Peacock and NBC original series, as well as a stacked movie library, live sporting events and more.

Those aiming to avoid commercial interruptions while watching Hamnet and other programs will likely want to opt for the Premium Plus plan, at $16.99 a month. This option also allows for downloading to watch shows and movies offline.

How To Watch Hamnet From Anywhere

Whether you're a U.S. citizen on vacation or one who's working overseas, you can still watch Hamnet online from anywhere as easily as it would be to watch it at home.

While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US and Canada, using a VPN can change your IP address to make it appear as if you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US residents overseas can subscribe to a VPN to then join a US-based server to access subscription services from anywhere in the world. If you've got a Peacock sub, you're mostly there already.

Watch Hamnet as if you were at home with a VPN

Step-By-Step Guide To Using A VPN To Unblock

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.39 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US, while Kiwi citizens wanting to dial in to TVNZ Plus will want a New Zealand server.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access – for Hamnet, head to your home streaming service (Peacock in the US and Canada.)

Hamnet’s Major Award Wins and Oscar Nominations

Academy Awards Best Director: Chloé Zhao - TBA Best Actress: Jessie Buckley - TBA Best Adapted Screenplay: Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell - TBA Best Casting: Nina Gold - TBA Best Costume Design: Malgosia Turzanska - TBA Best Production Design: Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton - TBA Best Original Score: Max Richter - TBA

Golden Globes Best Motion Picture - Drama - Won Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama: Jessie Buckley - Won

Actors Awards Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Jessie Buckley - Won

BAFTAs Best Actress in a Leading Role: Jessie Buckley - Wob

Critics’ Choice Movie Awards Best Actress: Jessie Buckley - Won



Hamnet Cast

Jessie Buckley as Agnes

Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare

Emily Watson as Mary Shakespeare

Joe Alwyn as Bartholomew Hathaway

Jacobi Jupe as Hamnet Shakespeare

Olivia Lynes as Judith Shakespeare

Justine Mitchell as Joan Hathaway

David Wilmot as John Shakespeare

Bodhi Rae Breathnach as Susanna Shakespeare

Freya Hannan-Mills as Eliza Shakespeare

James Skinner as Gilbert Shakespeare

Elliot Baxter as Richard Shakespeare

Dainton Anderson as Edmond Shakespeare