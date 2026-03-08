How To Watch Hamnet Online And Stream Jessie Buckley's Oscar-Nominated Drama Free From Anywhere
To stream, or not to stream. It's hardly a question.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
How To Watch Hamnet Online
Streaming Release Date: Friday, March 6 (U.S.)
U.S. and Canada Stream: Peacock TV (US)
Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Chloé Zhao's Hamnet: Preview And Trailer
A book-to-screen adaptation based on the celebrated 2020 novel of the same name by Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet centers on Paul Mescal’s William Shakespeareand Jamie Buckley’s Anne Hathaway as the bard and his lady first meet and soon develop a loving romance. The couple marries and has two children, twins Hamnet and Judith, and the crux of the movie is a sad one, as audiences witness the emotional heartbreak stemming from Hamnet’s death at 11 years old.
The pair struggle with the tragedy and depression that follow, as their marital bond is strained to the point of nearly breaking. All the while, William continues to write his plays, and finds ways for Hamnet’s death to inpsire one of the most iconic plays of all time.
With Oscar-winning filmmakers Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes on board as producers, and Oscar winner Chloé Zhao behind the camera, Hamnet began its accolade-laden festival run in August 2025 ahead of htiting theaters in the United States, first as a limited release ahead of a wider push. Still screening in select theaters in the U.S. and around the world, Hamnet currently boasts a domestic box office total of $23.8 million, and an international intake of $72.4 million, from a budget of around $35 million.
Hamnet has been a critical darling since its release, and has amassed a large number of awards nominations from a wide array of organizations and publications. The film made CinemaBlend’s Top 20 Movies of 2025 as well.
How To Watch Hamnet In The U.S. And Canada
After spending recent weeks available to purchase and rent via digital services, the esteemed drama Hamnet is now available to stream without the need to buy it.
Walmart+ is currently offering a 30-day trial for $1, and that deal includes a subscription to Peacock, among all of the other bells and whistles. So act now and click here!
A Peacock subscription will be necessary to experience the heartbreak and wonder of Hamnet, with the Premium plan starting at $10.99 a month to gain access to a wealth of Peacock and NBC original series, as well as a stacked movie library, live sporting events and more.
Those aiming to avoid commercial interruptions while watching Hamnet and other programs will likely want to opt for the Premium Plus plan, at $16.99 a month. This option also allows for downloading to watch shows and movies offline.
How To Watch Hamnet From Anywhere
Whether you're a U.S. citizen on vacation or one who's working overseas, you can still watch Hamnet online from anywhere as easily as it would be to watch it at home.
While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US and Canada, using a VPN can change your IP address to make it appear as if you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, US residents overseas can subscribe to a VPN to then join a US-based server to access subscription services from anywhere in the world. If you've got a Peacock sub, you're mostly there already.
Watch Hamnet as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, currently our choice for the best VPN that can unblock many of the major streaming services (including Peacock), all while doing so speedily. Subscribers can stream from any device, including your mobile, desktop, tablet TV, or gaming console. It's incredibly secure, you can get assistance with its 24/7 customer support, while also enjoying a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-By-Step Guide To Using A VPN To Unblock
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.39 a month with its 2-year plan
2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US, while Kiwi citizens wanting to dial in to TVNZ Plus will want a New Zealand server.
3. Go to the stream you wish to access – for Hamnet, head to your home streaming service (Peacock in the US and Canada.)
Hamnet’s Major Award Wins and Oscar Nominations
- Academy Awards
- Best Director: Chloé Zhao - TBA
- Best Actress: Jessie Buckley - TBA
- Best Adapted Screenplay: Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell - TBA
- Best Casting: Nina Gold - TBA
- Best Costume Design: Malgosia Turzanska - TBA
- Best Production Design: Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton - TBA
- Best Original Score: Max Richter - TBA
- Golden Globes
- Best Motion Picture - Drama - Won
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama: Jessie Buckley - Won
- Actors Awards
- Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Jessie Buckley - Won
- BAFTAs
- Best Actress in a Leading Role: Jessie Buckley - Wob
- Critics’ Choice Movie Awards
- Best Actress: Jessie Buckley - Won
Hamnet Cast
- Jessie Buckley as Agnes
- Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare
- Emily Watson as Mary Shakespeare
- Joe Alwyn as Bartholomew Hathaway
- Jacobi Jupe as Hamnet Shakespeare
- Olivia Lynes as Judith Shakespeare
- Justine Mitchell as Joan Hathaway
- David Wilmot as John Shakespeare
- Bodhi Rae Breathnach as Susanna Shakespeare
- Freya Hannan-Mills as Eliza Shakespeare
- James Skinner as Gilbert Shakespeare
- Elliot Baxter as Richard Shakespeare
- Dainton Anderson as Edmond Shakespeare
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.