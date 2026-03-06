Star Wars' Temuera Morrison Reveals What Happened After He Told Fans To Campaign For Boba Fett's Return

The return of Boba Fett was one of the biggest surprises from The Mandalorian Season 2. Temuera Morrison, who previously portrayed Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, finally got to portray Boba on camera for the character’s first canon post-Return of the Jedi appearance, and that was followed by the spinoff The Book of Boba Fett. However, we haven’t seen the bounty hunter-turned-crime lord since 2022, and now Morrison has shared what happened when he asked fans last year to campaign for Lucasfilm to bring Boba back for upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.

Last August, a couple months after Temuera Morrison was both wondering about The Book of Boba Fett Season 2 and pitching how he could get involved in Ahsoka Season 2, the actor told attendees at the Tampa Bay Comic Convention to “send a fax, or a letter or an email to those powers that be at Lucasfilm” to lobby for both him and Daniel Logan, who played the child Boba in Attack of the Clones, to return to the Star Wars franchise. Well, apparently that didn’t go over well with those Lucasfilm bigwigs, with Morrison telling Inverse:

I was only joking. I’m at a convention, and I say stupid things. Then I’ve got [Lucasfilm] ringing me: ‘Look, you’ve been put on the shelf, Boba Fett. We might open up the jar later.’

When we left off with Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett’s final episode, he’d foiled the Pyke Syndicate’s attack on Mos Espa with the help of allies like Din Djarin, Krrsantan and the cyborgs led by Drash. This included killing Cad Bane, the Duros bounty hunter who was once his mentor. That victory, along with his partner Fennec Shand traveling to Mos Eisley to kill the Pyke leader and other crime lords allied with him, means the future was looking bright for Boba now that the citizens of Mos Espa admired him.

Alas, evidently we’re not going to learn where Boba Fett goes from there, at least for the foreseeable future. More importantly Temuera Morrison learned that it’s not a good idea to rile up the Star Wars fans into campaigning against a creative decision Lucasfilm has already made. Granted, it shows how much Boba means to him, but now he needs to make peace with Boba going into carbon freeze for the time being.

That’s not to say I never want to see Temuera Morrison play Boba Fett again, especially if it entailed him going to throw fists with Din Djarin. Still, he’s had a pretty good run in the Disney+ Star Wars realm since 2020. Along with the aforementioned appearances, he also cameoed in Obi-Wan Kenobi as a veteran clone trooper and voiced Captain Rex and various other clone troopers in Ahsoka Season 1.

Frankly, I think we’ll get more Boba Fett adventures set after The Book of Boba Fett told in novel and/or comic book form someday. At the same time, I’ll keep my fingers crossed that Lucasfilm reopens that proverbial jar and lets Temuera Morrison reprise Boba Fett in a significant capacity. Meanwhile, The Mandalorian and Grogu opens in theaters on May 22, and the 2026 TV schedule will also deliver the Disney+ shows Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord and Ahsoka Season 2.