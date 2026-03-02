This New Star Wars Mos Eisley LEGO Set Looks Awesome, But There's A Major Issue

Not all that long ago, in a galaxy not far away, we went crazy celebrating this new LEGO tech that’ll surely cause a disturbance in the force. Well, LEGO’s new SMART Play functionality is here, and it’s leading to some amazing and inventive new sets, including this one, turning the iconic Mos Eisley cantina into a detailed and interactive model.

While I am bouncing up with joy thinking about this new Star Wars build, there’s something that I’m having a hard time wrapping my head around (no, it’s not the inclusion of Greedo opposed to Han Solo or Chewbacca). Don’t get me wrong, this eye-popping and budget-friendly LEGO set (unlike that massive Death Star model) is something I very much want, but there’s a major issue that is rubbing me the wrong way. Let me break it down…

(Image credit: LEGO)

This New Star Wars LEGO Set Brings One Of The Galaxy’s Best Locations To Life

It’s not something I think about all the time or anything, but there are some great bars and nightclubs in the Star Wars movies, and the best one also happens to be the first we visited back in the day. The cantina in the Mos Eisley spaceport, a place Obi-Wan Kenobi called a “wretched hive of scum and villainy,” just seems like a wild place to kick a few back, and this new LEGO set is giving me those same vibes.

Made up of 666 pieces, this beast of a LEGO model costs $79.99 features the legendary cantina band playing some space jazz, the bar where Obi-Wan separated a patron from his arm (you can totally recreate this with minifigs), and the booth where Han totally shot first. It has everything you’d want from a build like this. Well, just about everything…

(Image credit: LEGO)

If You Want To Play The Famous Cantina Song, You’ll Need A SMART Brick (It’s Not Included)

This new set is part of LEGO’s SMART Play line in that it comes with two SMART minifigs (Obi-Wan and Greedo), and three SMART tags that add more functionality and some additional bells and whistles to the build. While one of those tags will make the band come to life, the special brick that you need to make all of this work is not included with the set. Oh, but that’s only the start of it.

When I first saw this set and learned that it didn’t come with a SMART brick, I thought you could simply pick one up at the LEGO store. Well, that’s not the case, as you currently have to purchase one of the SMART Play All-in-One sets. These admittedly awesome sets range anywhere from $69.99 to $159.99, meaning you’re going to be at least at least $150 for the music and other SMART Play functionality.

Hopefully, this changes sooner rather than later, and we’re able to pick up one of those special bricks without being forced to go out and buy another LEGO set. It’s just such an odd choice, if I’m being honest.

Don’t get me wrong, this Star Wars LEGO set is right up my alley (along with that new Mando model), but I really wish it weren’t so difficult or expensive to use one of its biggest selling points.