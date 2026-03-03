The One Reason Katee Sackhoff Feels Supremely Confident She’ll Be Playing Bo-Katan ‘Forever’

It’s a good time to be a Star Wars fan, finally, as those who are looking forward to both the first Star Wars theatrical release in years and the next chapter of the most popular Star Wars series on Disney+ will get their wish. The Mandalorian and Grogu is one of the most anticipated movies on the 2026 release calendar, and while it may not contain a fan favorite character, Katee Sackhoff promises that Bo-Katan Kryze will be back someday.

In a recent appearance at Fan Expo Vancouver (via The Direct), Katee Sackhoff was asked if she expected to return to the Star Wars universe at some point, and while many might give vague answers to such questions, Sackhoff was very open that she fully expects to play the role of Bo-Katan “forever.” She can’t imagine her character ever being killed off or erased because the Chief Creative Officer, and brand new co-President of Lucasfilm, would have to answer to his wife. Sackhoff said…

Always! She's not dead. She ain't going anywhere. She can't, because she's based off Dave Filoni's wife. So I have job security forever. Anne [Convery] would be so pissed.

Sackhoff has revealed previously that the character that she first voiced in The Clone Wars animated series, before playing her in live-action on The Mandalorian, found her name as an amalgamation of the name of Filoni’s wife and the wife’s pet cat. Sackhoff said…

[Bo-Katan's] named after Anne [Filoni] and a cat. Anne's cat, Boogie... Which is weird because people think that it was drafted after me, and I'm like... No, no, that's Dave's wife, Anne! We just look enough alike that they could actually work.

Katee Sackhoff likely isn’t wrong; that is some serious job security. I would not want to be Dave Filoni if he came home one day and had to tell his wife that he killed off her character. As far as we know, we won’t be seeing Bo-Katan in the upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, but surprises are sure to be in store. It would not be a shock if she appeared.

Even outside of the film, we’re still expecting a major Star Wars movie from Filoni that will bring together all of the Disney+ Star Wars series in an Avengers-like crossover, and considering how important Bo-Katan is to both The Mandalorian and Ahsoka Tano, it’s hard to believe she won’t be a factor then.

With Dave Filoni now in full creative control at Lucasfilm, it’s not like anybody is going to tell him not to include the character inspired by his wife whenever he chooses to do so.