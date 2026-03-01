As Daredevil: Born Again Brings Back Jessica Jones, There’s Another MCU Heroine I Want To See

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will make its debut amid the 2026 TV schedule soon, and fans have plenty of reasons to be excited. Among the biggest developments that’s set to occur is the long-awaited return of Jessica Jones, who will once again be played by Krysten Ritter. Jones’ reappearance has certainly been a long time coming, and I’m glad it’s finally happening. At the same time, though, I can’t help but hope that another notable heroine joins this particular show at some point in the future.

Which Super-Powered Character Am I Hoping To See On Born Again?

The past few years have seen a diverse array of younger heroes enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Shang-Chi, Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) and Riri Williams (Ironheart) are among the relative newcomers, and they’ve served as a breath of fresh air for this sprawling continuity. There’s another new player who’s made her presence known as well, and she has ties to Daredevil’s corner of the MCU. I’m talking about Maya Lopez a.k.a. Echo, who’s played by Alaqua Cox.

A skilled fighter, Maya was introduced back in 2021’s Hawkeye as the leader of the Tracksuit mafia, and she sought revenge against Clint Barton for killing her father during his stint as Ronin. It was also revealed that Lopez – who’s deaf and an amputee – found a surrogate father in Wilson Fisk a.k.a. The Kingpin. That relationship soured, however, after Lopez learned it was Fisk who orchestrated her father’s death. While confronting Fisk, Maya shot him in the eye.

Lopez’s story continued in her eponymous 2024 spinoff series, Echo, and that remains her latest MCU appearance to date. On that show, Maya reconnected with her family in her hometown of Tamaha, Oklahoma and crossed paths with Fisk once more. The show ended with Maya awakening her supernatural-based, Choctaw powers – including enhanced strength and mental healing – and donning her own superhero suit to defeat Fisk’s forces.

I spoke with Alaqua Cox a while ago, and she’s eager to play Maya again. Like her, I’m interested in seeing more of this character, and Born Again would be the perfect place for her to reappear.

Why Should Daredevil: Born Again Bring In Echo?

There are three reasons why Maya Lopez would be a great fit for Born Again. Firstly, her inclusion would work from a narrative standpoint, considering her connection to Kingpin and intolerance of his wrongdoing. Since Matt is seeking allies to challenge Fisk, Lopez would be the perfect person to have in his corner. Maya would, of course, have to come to Matt – who once fought her as Daredevil – in New York. That’s because Lopez’s whereabouts have been unknown since Echo, which ended with her leaving Tamaha.

As for the second reason, Lopez is just the kind of gritty character that fits perfectly within DD’s corner of the MCU. Like the Man Without Fear, Maya has no problem getting violent, especially for the right reasons. In this regard, she’d organically flow right into Born Again, a show known for its bone-crunching, skull-crushing action.

Lastly, I’d argue that Maya is simply a character who deserves more time to shine and grow within this expansive franchise, and it feels like it’s time for her to make a comeback. There are so many MCU characters with ambiguous fates right now, from Moon Knight to the Eternals. It’d be a shame if Cox didn’t reprise Lopez at some point, especially since Daredevil would be a particulary great place for her to return to action.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres on March 24 and will be available to stream with a Disney+ subscription. In the meantime, stream the first season along with Echo on the previously mentioned streamer.