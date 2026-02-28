Ryan Gosling On Star Wars Being His First Big Franchise: ‘I Just Avoided These Things’

The Star Wars franchise has been on a theatrical hiatus for several years now, but its big comeback is on the way. The Mandalorian and Grogu is heading to theaters amid the 2026 movie schedule, and, of course, Ryan Gosling will be starring in Star Wars: Starfighter, which is slated for 2027. Gosling's decision to join the franchise may have come as a shock to some, because he had yet to join any major IP in his career. So why did he choose to do so now?

Gosling spoke to Gizmodo about making the jump, and what specifically inspired him to do Star Wars when he'd spent decades avoiding big franchises like this. Based on the comments the Oscar nominee shared with the outlet, there were three specific components that drew him to the Shawn Levy-directed science-fiction film:

It was Shawn’s enthusiasm and his vision and the script. And I just avoided these things because they never felt right. And I’m glad I did because I feel like, [similar to] a book like this, [it was] worth waiting for. And it is like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

I'm happy to hear Ryan Gosling is so bullish on Star Wars: Starfighter, and it also makes sense that he'd want to connect with a big film as opposed to just jumping into one for the sake of it. Also, given what we know about this SW movie thus far, these comments bode well. Shawn Levy revealed the movie would be a standalone film as opposed to a sequel or prequel to any previous work. That said, it's also known that the story is set after the sequel trilogy, so it will give us a peek at the galaxy far, far away in the aftermath of Palpatine's latest defeat.

Ryan Gosling's upcoming Star Wars movie has seen a lot of buzz as of late, with some insiders claiming it's primed to be even more successful than the Mandalorian movie. I think that sets a high bar for this movie to clear, but maybe that's the kind of pressure that this franchise needs to get back to its former glory.

Of course, absence makes the heart grow fonder, and it might be that long gap in between movies that also helps propel this Disney-owned IP back to its place as one of the best sci-fi out there. I think part of the reason the prequel and sequel eras were successful in creating a frenzy of sorts is that there was such a gap in content. By the time Episode 9 was out, fans were used to a consistent influx of Star Wars content, and it seemed to lose its luster.

Of course, what also specifically helps Starfighter is having an A-list actor like Gosling as the lead. Funny enough, the actor is also headlining a very different kind of sci-fi movie in Project Hail Mary, which hits theaters on March 20. I'm eager to see what he does when he enters the George Lucas-birthed franchise.

Here's hoping movies like Star Wars: Starfighter and The Mandalorian and Grogu turn that around, and help the franchise find new stories that don't involve a galactic war between an Empire and Rebel Alliance. With that, it's my hope that Gosling's decision to join this storied franchise isn't in vain.

Star Wars: Starfighter is expected to hit theaters on May 28, 2027, and The Mandalorian and Grogu is due out on May 22nd this year. I'm very excited to see what's in store for the future of this franchise.