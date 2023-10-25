Shawn Levy’s Star Wars Movie Update Is Going To Please Fans Of The Stranger Things Filmmaker

There are major movie franchises, and then there’s Star Wars. Generations grew upon the galaxy far far away, so there’s a strong, verbal fanbase. With the Skywalker Saga in the rear view , fans are looking forward to when the space opera returns to the big screen. One of the upcoming Star Wars movies that’s being developed is coming from filmmaker Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Deadpool 3). And Levy’s latest update about the movie is going to please fans of the director.

It’s already been a few years since The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters. And while Star Wars continues to expand thanks to live-action shows that come with a Disney+ subscription , fans are ready to see the property back in theaters. Lucasfilm announced its plans for a new trilogy , but Shawn Levy’s movie is also still in the works. In a recent conversation with Variety , he revealed where things stand with that previously announced Star Wars movie . In his words:

When [Lucasfilm president] Kathy Kennedy brought me on board to make a Star Wars movie, her central mandate to me was, 'I want a Shawn Levy movie. I want a story and a tone that reflects you and your taste and what you bring to your movies -- with a Star Wars story. So I have felt extremely empowered. We are in early days, unfortunately, because the development process was abruptly paused [due to the WGA strike], but I feel very empowered to trust my instincts in the development of this story and movie.

There you have it. While we might be waiting longer than anticipated for it to arrive, it sounds like Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie is still in the works. What’s more, the studio told him to make the type of movie that interests him, which might give the filmmaker some creative freedom once the script is finished and production begins.

Levy’s comments about working with Lucasfilm might surprise some hardcore Star Wars fans out there. Namely because the studio has a reputation for clashing with filmmakers over their creative vision. Case in point: original Solo filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s firing mid-production.

But perhaps things have changed at Lucasfilm now that the Skywalker Saga has wrapped up. With the main decades-long narrative completed, filmmakers should presumably get more freedom regarding what type of stories they’d like to tell. Either that or Kathleen Kennedy and the folks at the studio just have total faith in Shawn Levy.

As Levy mentioned, writing on his Star Wars movie was delayed due to the ongoing strikes. And since Deadpool 3 has officially been pushed back , he’s seemingly going to have to focus on that project when cameras go back up. Still, I’m eager to see what he’ll bring to George Lucas’ colorful galaxy.