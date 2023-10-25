Shawn Levy’s Star Wars Movie Update Is Going To Please Fans Of The Stranger Things Filmmaker
Shawn Levy is going to direct his own Star Wars movie, and his latest update is a hopeful one.
There are major movie franchises, and then there’s Star Wars. Generations grew upon the galaxy far far away, so there’s a strong, verbal fanbase. With the Skywalker Saga in the rear view, fans are looking forward to when the space opera returns to the big screen. One of the upcoming Star Wars movies that’s being developed is coming from filmmaker Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Deadpool 3). And Levy’s latest update about the movie is going to please fans of the director.
It’s already been a few years since The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters. And while Star Wars continues to expand thanks to live-action shows that come with a Disney+ subscription, fans are ready to see the property back in theaters. Lucasfilm announced its plans for a new trilogy, but Shawn Levy’s movie is also still in the works. In a recent conversation with Variety, he revealed where things stand with that previously announced Star Wars movie. In his words:
There you have it. While we might be waiting longer than anticipated for it to arrive, it sounds like Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie is still in the works. What’s more, the studio told him to make the type of movie that interests him, which might give the filmmaker some creative freedom once the script is finished and production begins.
Levy’s comments about working with Lucasfilm might surprise some hardcore Star Wars fans out there. Namely because the studio has a reputation for clashing with filmmakers over their creative vision. Case in point: original Solo filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s firing mid-production.
But perhaps things have changed at Lucasfilm now that the Skywalker Saga has wrapped up. With the main decades-long narrative completed, filmmakers should presumably get more freedom regarding what type of stories they’d like to tell. Either that or Kathleen Kennedy and the folks at the studio just have total faith in Shawn Levy.
As Levy mentioned, writing on his Star Wars movie was delayed due to the ongoing strikes. And since Deadpool 3 has officially been pushed back, he’s seemingly going to have to focus on that project when cameras go back up. Still, I’m eager to see what he’ll bring to George Lucas’ colorful galaxy.
It’s currently unclear when the trilogy of new Star Wars movies will hit theaters, but Deadpool 3 is expected to arrive in theaters on May 3rd, 2024. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
