Looks Like Deadpool 3 Will Indeed Be Delayed, But This May Lead To Another MCU Movie Arriving Earlier

Officially speaking, Deadpool 3 is still set to be released on May 3, 2024. However, the upcoming Marvel movie paused production in mid-July due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, and director Shawn Levy revealed “half the movie” had been shot by that point. So naturally fans have been wondering if Deadpool 3 will be delayed, and it looks like that will indeed happen. The silver lining, however, is that this may result in another MCU movie arriving earlier.

According to sources who spoke with Deadline, Deadpool 3 won’t make its current release date, because even if the actors strike ended in the next several weeks, shooting wouldn’t resume until early 2024. So with that May 3 date vacated, these same sources say there’s a “long shot” that Captain America: Brave New World, which is currently slated for July 26, 2024, could fill in this earlier slot because it’s finished production. As such, Deadpool 3 could end up taking Brave New World’s July 26 slot, though the article notes that Marvel saving the threequel for December 20, 2024, when Thunderbolts is currently dated, is also a possibility.

Just to be clear, it hasn’t been officially confirmed that Deadpool 3 has been delayed. However, if Brave New World does end up moving up on the calendar, it would be the second of the Captain America movies to be released in May, following Captain America: Civil War’s May 6, 2016 arrival. In fact, Captain America 4 had previously occupied that May 3 slot before being moved to July 26 this past June. As for Wade Wilson’s next cinematic adventure, it’s previously been dated for September 6, 2024 and November 8, 2024, and now it’ll apparently have to move yet again.

Captain America: Brave New World (its subtitle was originally New World Order) began principal photography on March 21, 2023, and wrapped on June 30, 2023. As such, it’s been able to move through the postproduction process since the actors are not needed for this stage of the creative process. Depending on how much longer the actors strike goes, it’s unclear if Brave New World would be able to plan any reshoots ahead of its release, but at least its main footage is all accounted for, unlike Deadpool 3.

Brave New World follows Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, who accepted the Captain America mantle at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, clashing with Tim Blake Nelson’s Samuel Sterns, who’s transformed into The Leader, and crossing paths with characters like Shira Haas’ Sabra and Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross, who’s now President of the United States. As for Deadpool 3, among its big draws is Hugh Jackman reprising Wolverine, and we’ll finally see the clawed mutant wearing his classic yellow suit. Other Deadpool 3 cast members include Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Emma Corbin, Matthew Macfayden and Jennifer Garner.

If Deadpool 3 is delayed and Captain America: Brave New World shifts back to a May 2024 release, we’ll let you know. Until then, break out your Disney+ subscription to go through the Marvel movies in order and watch the MCU’s various TV shows.