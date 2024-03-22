Star Wars Hyped Up Blue Milk (And Hayden Christensen) At A Big Event, And Now All I Can Think About Is The Food I'll Be Able To Add It To

The Star Wars franchise is making exciting announcements for its Imperial March holiday month and rolling out the red carpet for what might be the biggest announcement yet. Those who were excited when Disney took blue milk from theaters to the Disney theme parks will be ecstatic to learn they're coming to grocery stores nationwide. Hayden Christensen was in New York to promote the announcement, and he did it in style with a big event. Meanwhile, I'm still fantasizing about incorporating this milk with food.

Christensen went to the Empire State Building to promote the Star Wars partnership with TrueMoo, and low-fat vanilla blue-colored milk will launch in grocery stores beginning April 17th. He was also there to flip the switch on a wild visual display, which adorned the face of the iconic New York City building on Thursday evening. Take a look at some of the highlights below, via Star Wars' Instagram.

It's awesome as a Star Wars fan to see Hayden Christensen continue to feel that vindication for his work in the franchise. Of course, his return as Anakin Skywalker is a big part of that, as he has transitioned into the role of Darth Vader for shows like Ahsoka and Obi-Wan Kenobi, which are available with a Disney+ subscription. It feels weird to be emotional about an actor promoting a launch of blue milk, but it means so much more than that.

Also, the blue milk is super cool. Think about all the things you can make using milk and how different they'll look with a little blue injected into them. Granted, I'm not sure if the vanilla flavoring will mess up any recipes people have in mind, so they may want to taste test before whipping up a cake or pancakes with them. I'm really hoping this milk lives up to the hype, considering the original made Mark Hamill gag. The good news is that TrueMoo's milk is likely better than that, though it's not the same recipe as what they serve at Galaxy's Edge.

Regardless of how the milk does in grocery stores, it's fair to say the event promoting it and other Star Wars projects was cool as hell. Not all readers had the chance to see it displayed on the Empire State Building, but the official YouTube channel put up a full display for all to see. Can we just do this on every major building around the United States?

Imperial March has come packaged with other big announcements, as the Skywalker Saga is headed back to theaters. Right now, it sounds like the definitive way to watch Star Wars movies in chronological order. With so much coming in the next couple of months this feels like a big time for the franchise again, so I'm hoping for every initiative to do well so we can get the superior green milk in stores, too.

Star Wars is going all-out with announcements right now, so be sure to keep with CinemaBlend as we sus out all the highlights and fanfare that comes along with it. Get in on the fun by watching the movies and shows on Disney+ and get pumped for more upcoming Star Wars movies and shows on the horizon.