Star Wars' Entire Skywalker Saga Is Heading Back To Theaters, And There's A Bonus For Fans Looking Forward To The Acolyte

2024 will be a year long remembered in Star Wars history… well, kind of. For one thing, the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace’s release being celebrated by the first Prequel Trilogy installment returning for a limited theatrical run. But now it’s also been announced that all of the Skywalker Saga Star Wars movies in order are returning to theaters too. And for those of you looking forward to the upcoming Star Wars TV show The Acolyte, there’s some extra incentive to head to your theater to revisit a galaxy far, far away.

Starting off, for fans with the drive undertake watching all nine of the Skywalker Saga movies, from The Phantom Menace to The Rise of Skywalker, in chronological order in one sitting, Lucasfilm has announced that the marathon will play in theaters on May 4th, a.k.a. Star Wars Day. For those of you who either go to this marathon or decide to check out The Phantom Menace on its own, with those screenings kicking off May 3rd, an exclusive sneak peek of The Acolyte will be attached to Episode I. Additionally, marathon attendees will received a limited edition poster. Tickets for both events go on sale tomorrow, March 22, at 9 a.m PT/12 p.m. ET.

While some may be content to watch the Star Wars movies in the comfort of their own home on May 4th, whether it be their own copies or streaming them with your Disney+ subscription, at least now there’s also the option of viewing them on the big screen. For those of you who decide to sit through all of the Skywalker Saga marathon, which will require being in the theater for roughly a day, my hat goes off to you. Also, keep in mind that 2008’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars, 2016’s Rogue One and 2018’s Solo are not part of the Skywalker Saga, so you’ll still need to hang around your home if you’d rather watch those on Star Wars Day.

On the other hand, if you’re someone who’d rather just get another peek at The Acolyte, then going to see The Phantom Menace in theaters will be worth your time. This is the first Star Wars TV show to be set during the High Republic era, with the events specifically unfolding approximately 100 years before Episode I. Among the things we know about The Acolyte is it will follow a Jedi Master investigating a series of crimes that bring him into conflict with a dangerous warrior from his past, and from there the two will embark down a dark path filled with sinister forces. The Acolyte’s cast includes Amanda Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Carrie-Anne Moss, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett and Jodie Truner-Smith, among others.

The first trailer for The Acolyte premiered yesterday, and if you missed it, feel free to watch the preview below:

The Acolyte will premiere its first two episodes June 4th on Disney+, and the other six episodes will be released weekly. If you’re game to watch The Phantom Menace on its own in theaters or take part in the Skywalker Saga marathon, snag your tickets as soon as possible starting tomorrow. Otherwise, look through the 2024 release schedule to learn what movies are coming out later this year.