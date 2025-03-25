Star Wars’ John Boyega Reveals One Humorous Request He Had For J.J. Abrams Ahead Of The Rise Of Skywalker: ‘Come On, Guys’

John Boyega's Finn remains one of the most interesting characters to me in the Sequel Trilogy, so I do hope the rumors of him returning for upcoming Star Wars movies are true. Unfortunately, Boyega wasn't discussing that at a recent convention appearance, though he did share the request he made to J.J. Abrams regarding Finn falling down when they filmed The Rise Of Skywalker.

The actor was a guest at Emerald City Comic Con, and during a panel in which he discussed a wide range of topics, he talked about his experience filming Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. According to Popverse, the actor had one request for director J.J. Abrams when he returned, and it involved wanting his character to not be off his feet as much:

I was doing a lot of falling in Star Wars. I was always falling. Come on guys, be honest with me. You know I was always falling. So, I was like to J.J., ‘Can I be on my feet a little bit longer?’

This all jives with what John Boyega told CinemaBlend back when we interviewed him ahead of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The actor behind the stormtrooper-turned-Rebellion leader told us he wanted to see Finn "elevate" and "advance" and be more sure of himself. Part of doing that had to be ensuring that his character wouldn't spend a lot of time fumbling around and getting into trouble where he needed to be bailed out.

It's been a while since I've streamed Episode IX with a Disney+ subscription, but I do feel like there were meaningful jumps in where his character was headed. Though it wasn't explicitly stated in The Rise of Skywalker (which played into the many criticisms about the film), we know that Finn was confirmed to be Force-sensitive. Unfortunately, the most interesting thing about his character was revealed in the Sequel Trilogy's final installment, and we didn't get to see where his journey may go from there.

As mentioned, however, there's a chance we will get to see John Boyega return if the rumors floating around the internet pan out. Word is he's going to make an appearance in the movie where Daisy Ridley will return as Rey Skywalker. It's not a theory that would be that hard to believe considering Rey and Finn had a pretty close relationship, and his Force sensitivity could ultimately set him up to aid her in re-establishing the Jedi Order.

Honestly, I'd just be content to learn that John Boyega will return to Star Wars in general, especially since he once referred to working for the franchise as "luxury jail." in fairness, I can understand the frustration and exhaustion he must've felt having to contend with the fandom during his first run as the character but would love to see him return and have a little more fun doing more scenes as Finn.

For now, we can only see John Boyega in his role as Finn in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy. Stream it now on Disney+, and keep an eye on CinemaBlend as we track what else is happening in the galaxy far, far, away.