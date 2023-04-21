Star Wars Rumor Indicates John Boyega May Be Returning To The Franchise In An Exciting Way

Star Wars is one of the most wildly popular film franchises in the industry, with entire generations brought up on the galaxy far, far away. And while the fandom has been able to keep up with the universe by watching the live-action shows through a Disney+ subscription , it’s been a few years since we saw George Lucas’ property on the big screen. Luckily, 3 new Star Wars movies were recently announced , set in different moments of the timeline. And a new rumor indicates John Boyega might be returning to the franchise as Finn in an exciting way in one of those upcoming Star Wars movies .

Leading up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, there was a ton of conversation about Boyega’s character Finn, who was a Stormtrooper turned rebel. While he wielded Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber a few times in that movie and even had a brief duel with Kylo Ren, Rey ended up being the real future of the Jedi. But that might be able to finally change, as one scooper from The Hot Mic claims that the Woman King actor will be back in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s movie about Rey forming a new Jedi order (which has already broken the internet) . As host John Rocha said:

According to some sources that I know, a couple sources, different sources have reached out to me because of this show. And they have said that according to them and what they’re hearing is that John Boyega will be coming back for this movie.

Do you hear that sound? It’s fans collectively cheering. John Boyega has been open about his struggles while working on the sequel trilogy, and pushing for more Finn in The Rise of Skywalker . So it feels right that he might be given a second chance. We’ll just have to wait and see if this rumor comes to fruition.

While this claim about John Boyega returning as Finn is unconfirmed by the powers that be at Lucasfilm, it would make a great deal of sense. The franchise has been hinting at Finn finally training with Rey after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. That narrative was seemingly confirmed in the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special , and Boyega’s signature character definitely seemed connected to The Force throughout all three sequel films.

For his part, Boyega has been open about his disappointment regarding Finn’s story after his entrance in The Force Awakens. He had issues with being pushed to the sidelines of the main story, and the way FInn was set up as a Jedi but never actually got to step into that role. But if the former Stormtrooper is part of Rey’s new Jedi Order, that could all change. Fingers (and lightsabers) crossed.

Three new Star Wars movies were recently announced, so it’s clear that Lucasfilm is making moves. The other two include James Mangold’s developing movie about the formation of the original Jedi Order, and Dave Filoni’s project that will seemingly wrap up the Mando-verse.