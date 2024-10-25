Daisy Ridley Provided An Encouraging Update About Her Star Wars Movie Right As It Lost Its Screenwriter

Star Wars is still one of the biggest and most successful media franchises of all time, but following Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, that success has been found entirely on television. Numerous Star Wars films have been announced over the last five years, but none of them have ever made it to the screen. Now fans are worried about the future of Daisy Ridley’s planned Rey movie, but Ridley herself seems less concerned.

The future of Star Wars movies seemed to be in a better place recently than they had been. We know The Mandalorian & Grogu is in production, so we will, barring an even bigger surprise, get at least one big screen adventure when the upcoming Star Wars movie debuts in May of 2026. However, the movie many expected to come after that, appears to have hit a snag.

Daisy Ridley’s Star Wars Movie Has Reportedly Lost Its Screenwriter

In a report from Puck News (via Variety), it seems that Steven Knight, who had taken over screenwriting duties for the untitled Star Wars movie that will star Daisy Ridley as Rey, reprising her role from the sequel trilogy, is out. The reason for his departure is unclear but Lucasfilm is actively seeking somebody to take over. Knight himself had taken over the script from Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson.

Daisey Ridley is still attached to star in the film, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is still set to direct the movie. The project didn’t have an official release date yet, but since it seemed to be moving forward faster than other planned Star Wars movies, it was suspected Disney was eyeing a December 2026 release date where an “Untitled Star Wars” movie is currently slated on Disney's upcoming movie schedule.

A new screenwriter doesn’t mean the movie is starting over from scratch. More than likely whoever takes over will start with the last completed script and work from there. Still, many fans are concerned about the future since this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen a Star Wars movie struggle in the script phase. But Daisy Ridley's most recent comments seem much more positive.

What Daisy Ridley Is Saying About The New Film

At almost the same time that news of Steven Knight’s departure was being covered in the press, a new episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast was dropping that contains an interview with Daisy Ridley. Host Josh Horowitz asked Ridley about the new film, and she certainly didn't imply there were any concerns with the film, saying “We’re all good,” and that she expects things to take a step forward soon. Ridley said…

I might have already seen something. There might be a day of when we're, yeah, the next stages.

While it’s unclear when Ridley sat down for this interview, it’s also unclear exactly when Knight left the project. Regardless, Ridley could have downplayed the movie if she had any feeling that the movie would be significantly delayed, but she didn’t do that.

When we see the new Rey movie is unknown, and it certainly could be quite some time before we do if it takes a long time for the film to complete a script. However, all signs point to the movie still moving forward. And as long as the result is good, any delays will certainly be worth it.