Star Wars: Skeleton Crew: Everything We Know So Far About The Disney+ Series

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premiere date is coming, but even though we're reportedly not that far off from streaming the new live-action series with a Disney+ subscription, there's less information about it on the internet than other similar shows. While we may not have as much as we did with Ahsoka or the average season of The Mandalorian, there are some details we know about this series that should sate the curiosity of fans needing more information.

We've compiled the most meaningful information tied to the upcoming Star Wars TV show here. Anyone interested in the who, what, when and where will get the latest information known about the exciting project, which so far sounds like something unlike anything else the Lucasfilm franchise has ever done. Typically, that means good things when it comes to Star Wars, so let's jump in and talk about what all is expected from this upcoming series.

(Image credit: LMPC / Contributor/ Getty Images)

We know for sure right now that Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has completed filming and will consist of eight episodes. It was originally stated that the series would make its debut in 2023, but at this point, that doesn't seem likely. A filing with the U.S. Copyright Office revealed the potential release date of January 2024, as well as the synopsis for the first episode. As of writing, this release date has not been confirmed by Disney+, but I would think it'd be safe to assume that a 2024 release window is more likely than not.

What Is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew About

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Based on what was revealed at Star Wars Celebration, we know that Skeleton Crew will follow 10-year-old children lost in the galaxy and trying to find their way home. Though the movie will center around children, it has been stressed that this is an adventure that will appeal to all audiences. Not much is known about the story beyond that, but it will be great to see the rare perspective of watching a Star Wars story through the eyes of kids.

Granted, we've gotten some brief glimpses via Young Anakin in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, as well as via Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi. While informative, the story wasn't exactly told from either's perspective, so I'm hoping we'll see that happen in Skeleton Crew and see just how a Galaxy constantly impacted by war has shaped a generation of young minds.

When Does Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Take Place?

(Image credit: Disney+)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is going to tread some familiar territory fans should be familiar with: the time period after Return of the Jedi. This is the same timeframe as The Mandalorian, The Book Of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka are set, so there's a definite possibility that this series will be linked to those shows in some way. It's not a guarantee, of course, but given that Dave Filoni is developing a Star Wars movie that will tie those stories together, it's possible the story of Skeleton Crew factors into those plans as well.

Some of the obvious things to remember about this time period is that the Empire is fragmented into factions, and the New Republic is certainly having some trouble operating as the ruling arm of the galaxy. As such, there's no telling who could find these kids as they try to find their way back home, and the success of their mission.

What Is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Based On?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will apparently emulate one of the best '80s movies ever made, according to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. In an interview with Comicbook.com, Kennedy said Jon Watts pitched her on a series similar to The Goonies, and Lucasfilm has generally described the movies as similar in style to the Amblin coming-of-age films of the '80s. Those are definitely movies that, while about children, were able to be enjoyed by much older audiences.

It will be interesting to see what that means in the context of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew when the series comes out. In the context of a movie like The Goonies, one could speculate that each child will have some sort of skillset that makes them useful in the adventure, which is typical for any ensemble adventure. It's hard to say what exactly those skills would be given we know so little about the story, but I'm eager to see what these kids can do.

Who Is in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Jude Law's involvement in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew was announced alongside the start of the series, and he's not the only star involved. Jaleel White is also in the series, and apparently the actor known for his childhood role of Steve Urkel on Family Matters will play a pirate. Among the children actors, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong have all been cast in Skeleton Crew. Tunde Adebimpe and Kerry Condon will also appear.

Given this series takes place so close to The Mandalorian, I would consider any actor to be from those and other shows in this time period fair game. While we may not see Din Djarin or Ahsoka given the various adventures they've been on, I would not be surprised to see Paul Sun-Hyung Lee's Carson Teva worked into the story somehow. Of course, we'll just have to wait and see who might show up, as Lucasfilm isn't usually forthcoming when it comes to unexpected legacy cameos.

Who Is Directing Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

(Image credit: Universal)

It wouldn't be a Star Wars project without big names circling the episodes, and sure enough, Skeleton Crew tapped some talented directors for the episodes. Potential future Star Wars movie director Bryce Dallas Howard is back for more after helming episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book Of Boba Fett. The Daniels, known for their Best Picture winner and one of the greatest sci-fi films, Everything Everywhere All At Once, are also attached.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is on its way to Disney+, so keep visiting CinemaBlend for more updates about it. It will be interesting to see how or if the upcoming show impacts the franchise going forward and what it might reveal about the greater story of the Star Wars universe.