Jude Law Is Joining The Star Wars Universe, And It Sounds Great

The world of upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows is ever-growing, as series like The Mandalorian are broadening the world of Lucasfilm’s centerpiece franchise. That expansion has led to a lot of surprises, like the new series co-created by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. Now, an unexpected update has given us more information on that project, and it sounds great, with Jude Law now revealed to be joining the Star Wars universe available for Disney+ subscribers.

Announced during today’s kickoff of Star Wars Celebration , this new Disney+ series has officially been titled Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. The Amblin-style project will focus on a group of 10-year-old kids who get lost in the universe and need to find their way home. Skeleton Crew sits in the era after Return of the Jedi, between the Empire’s collapse and the First Order’s rise with the Sequel Trilogy, just like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Jude Law’s role hasn’t been specified as of yet, but there’s a couple of possibilities that could be talked out. Not to mention that there’s the question of what effect, if any, his new Star Wars casting will have on the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

The first big question is who will Law be playing in reference to these lost young people in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew? It might be too easy, but part of me thinks that Jude Law could be playing a former officer from the Imperial ranks. It’d be a fantastic contrast to his mostly heroic resume, and seeing Law scheming in a uniform for the former Empire could be a lot of fun. Also, not to get anyone's hopes up, but wouldn't Jude Law make an awesome Grand Admiral Thrawn?

Alternatively, Jude Law could lean further into his new niche as a wise leader. As such, these new Star Wars youngsters might find a mentor/guide on their quest to find home. It all depends on whether or not Law wants to further embrace his Dumbledore persona from the Fantastic Beasts movies.

Though if the headshot used to show Law alongside the title card for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is any indication, the villain angle looks more plausible. Here’s what was shown during Star Wars Celebration’s live stream:

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Which brings us to the other large query in the room: what does this mean for the potential Fantastic Beasts 4? As the fourth entry in this Wizarding World prequel series is still in limbo , there’s a chance that the uncertain timeline could have left a gap for Jude Law to easily slip Star Wars: Skeleton Crew into. Then again, with a big meeting pertaining to the HBO Max future of the Wizarding World set to take place in the near future, this new commitment could be a sign of some decision we're not privy to just yet.

Star Wars’ streaming future is looking bright, especially with the first full trailer for the series Andor dropping today . It’s only the first day of the convention, so who knows what other surprises are in store. If they’re anything like Jude Law joining Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, then the starpower is only going to be outpaced by the ideas hatching in that galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is surprisingly already in production, and aiming for a 2023 debut that’s still up in the air. In the meantime, fans have Obi-Wan Kenobi to look forward to in the very near future. The Ewan McGregor series premieres its first two episodes, this weekend on Disney+.