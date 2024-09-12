The Story Behind James Earl Jones Admitting He Filmed His Entire Darth Vader Role In 2.5 Hours: ‘We Didn’t Know What We Had’
James Earl Jones didn't get paid much for the first Star WEars movie, but he didn't work much either.
James Earl Jones played many iconic roles in his career, but the actor who passed away earlier this week will be known to many movie fans simply for his voice. James Earl Jones is probably most famous as the voice of Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise, and while the role would go on to define him, Jones admits that at the time they had no idea things would get nearly that big.
Speaking with Conan O’Brien back in 1995, James Earl Jones said that his contribution to the original Star Wars only required about two and a half hours of work out of him. While he was only recording the voice, that’s still a pretty small commitment for such a major role. It may help to explain why Jones didn't meet some of his Star Wars co-stars for decades. However, Jones implies it was all because they simply didn’t realize what would happen. His voice work for The Empire Strikes Back took significantly longer. The actor explained…
The success of the original Star Wars was far from a guarantee, and the success the movie had, becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time, was certainly unexpected. Clearly, everything, including the voice of Darth Vader, had been the right call. Unfortunately, as Jones says, nobody really knew what it was they did the first time around that worked so well.
Jones said that ultimately it was the simplicity of the voice that worked. It was about not putting too much emotion in the voice, as that made the character feel more human, and the idea that Darth Vader was more machine than man was what made the character so scary.
While James Earl Jones has many great roles beyond Darth Vader, the villain is Jones’ most famous performance. Although it wasn’t his most profitable, at least at first. Speaking with AFI years ago Jones revealed that he only made $7,000 for the first movie, though, for two and a half hours of work, that’s not a bad average. Jones said…
James Earl Jones reportedly agreed before his death to let Lucasfilm use AI to recreate his Darth Vader voice in upcoming Star Wars projects, so we likely haven’t heard the last of the iconic bass. Although exactly when and where Darth Vader may appear again is a question. Still, the man will be missed by all those fans he’s been scaring for decades.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.