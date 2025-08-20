One Big Way Taylor Swift May Have Changed Travis And Jason Kelce's Podcast Forever

At this point, Taylor Swift could probably walk into a laundromat, hum a few bars of an unreleased song, and the entire internet would blow up over it. But when she appeared on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother’s New Heights podcast, the ripple effects went far beyond fandom. Swift’s debut on the show didn’t just break the internet, but it might have rewritten the playbook for what the Kelce brothers’ side hustle looks like going forward.

According to a report by Reality Tea , advertisers are now circling the show like it’s the last parking spot at a Chiefs home game. The singer-songwriter’s episode was an instant phenomenon, pulling in more than 10 million YouTube views in its first 16 hours and, as Billboard noted, smashing records for concurrent livestream listeners (1.3 million, the most for any podcast on YouTube’s dedicated platform since it launched in 2023).

The long-ranging two-hour episode covered everything from the artist getting her music masters back and the secrets behind the orange door . By the time the dust settled, the episode had racked up over 18 million views, with clips bouncing across social media. A clip from the show, posted to its Instagram and available to watch below, has garnered over 5.5 million likes.

One insider allegedly even dubbed it “the Super Bowl of podcasting,” saying:

[It's the] Super Bowl of podcasting. And Taylor just handed Travis the MVP trophy.

Another source went further, claiming the “ad revenue potential is insane.” That matters when you consider the Kelces already inked a three-year deal with Amazon’s Wondery worth north of $100 million. If the “Shake It Off” singer’s guest spot unlocked a new tier of advertisers, then New Heights just went from being a top sports podcast to an absolute juggernaut.

In true Taylor fashion, the “Anti-Hero” performer used the platform to pull off a classic move, turning a casual hangout into an era-defining pop culture moment. Not only did fans get a peek into her relationship dynamics with Travis, but she also dropped the bombshell announcement of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl . Leave it to the 14-time Grammy winner to casually make music history while also potentially changing the financial future of her boyfriend’s podcast.

For Jason and Travis, this shift is massive. Before the singer's appearance, New Heights was known for its football analysis that appealed to NFL diehards. Now, it has the kind of crossover appeal most media execs dream about. Swift brought her loyal fanbase, and suddenly, the podcast isn’t just a sports show anymore. It’s a cultural event.

Episodes featuring just Travis and Jason have regularly pulled in more than 500,000 views, with many topping the 1 million mark. Episode 59 , which included their stories about the couple’s SNL cameos , and Episode 57 , where they discussed how the NFL was covering the pop star being at games, both crossed 1.5 million. Still, while Taylor Swift may have hijacked the feed and launched it into the stratosphere, the real draw remains the Kelce brothers’ effortless chemistry. The global icon lit up the scoreboard, but it’s Travis and Jason who have to keep fans coming back week after week.

So, what happens now? I'd guess potentially higher ad rates, bigger sponsors, and maybe even live tours. Still, the verdict seems clear. One podcast appearance from Swift turned New Heights into a must-watch spectacle, and the ripple effects are only just beginning.