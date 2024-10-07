‘It’s Really Unfair’: The Acolyte’s Jodie Turner-Smith Does Not Hold Back About Feeling Like Disney Avoided Defending The Cast From Backlash
The Acolyte was subject to much backlash.
The Acolyte was canceled, due to low viewership, and yet, the show remains one of the most-talked about recent series. It’s been impossible to separate the fate of the show from the racist backlash that it received and, now Acolyte cast member Jodie Turner-Smith is speaking out. In short, the actress is mincing words, calling out Disney for apparently not standing up for the show and its stars.
Jodie Turner-Smith played Aniseya, the mother of the sisters played by star Amandla Stenberg. The actress recalled being quite excited when Stenberg handed her a literal essay about her character so that the two would be on the same page regarding how she was planning to play the role. Turner-Smith also hyped up Stenberg while speaking with Glamour Magazine, praising the actress' dedication:
This is far from the first time that a person of color has received a torrent of hate following after cast in a major movie. Disney itself has seen a significant amount of this due to the decision to cast actresses like Halle Bailey and Rachel Zegler as live-action Disney Princesses. It’s happened outside the House of Mouse as well, and Jodie Turner-Smith wishes all studios would use their platforms to support the people going through it, rather than what they frequently do, which is stay silent. She continued…
The fact that Disney and Lucasfilm did largely stay quiet during The Acolyte’s issues is interesting because the company hasn’t always remained on the sidelines. Moses Ingram, who was part of the Obi-Wan series cast, received a fair amount of racist backlash as well. However, when that happened The official Star Wars social media accounts spoke out against the hate she was receiving.
Studios are obviously hesitant to wade into issues like this, because it has the potential to impact them financially, which is their ultimate motivation. However, the Queen & Slim star suggests that studios might discover that supporting these stars and standing actively against racism might be the more financially lucrative decision. She explained…
Since there is no indication this sort of behavior will be stopping anytime soon, studios will continue to have to decide how to handle such matters. In the meantime, Disney+ subscription. holders can still stream the sole season of The Acolyte.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.