The Little Mermaid's Rob Marshall Gets Candid About Halle Bailey Being The First Actress To Audition For The Role Of Ariel

Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is getting closer and closer to its release date, and fans of the original movie musical have a lot to look forward to. The reimagining has an all-star cast and seems to be bringing some of fans' favorite moments from the animated classic to stunning life. One of the most anticipated elements of the musical is Halle Bailey, who is making her leading film role debut as Ariel. Now, director Rob Marshall is getting candid about Bailey being the first actress to audition for the role.

Rob Marshall, who also directed musicals like Chicago and Into the Woods, chatted with British Vogue about what made Halle Bailey the perfect fit for Ariel. He revealed that the singer first caught his eye when he saw her perform at the 2019 Grammy Awards, and there were a few key aspects of that public appearance that made him sure that she was his titular mermaid. He explained:

[Producer] John DeLuca and I were watching, and I said, ‘John, who is that? She looks like an angel. I mean, Halle’s so beautiful, but she also has an otherworldly sensibility. This was so important for a character that’s a mermaid and a teenage girl, who has to have this combination of strength, passion and courage, as well as a kind of naivety and innocence.

Clearly, in the filmmaker's eyes, the singer possessed all of the qualities needed for the beloved Disney character. Casting such an iconic part is a tough feat but, according to the Mary Poppins Returns helmer, Halle Bailey quickly proved herself to be right for the part. Later in the interview, the director explained just what the rising actor did for her audition -- as well as how he reacted to it:

She was the very first actress we saw for the role. She came in and she sang ‘Part of Your World’. And by the end of it I was crying. I couldn’t believe the depth and the truth and the simplicity and passion she brought to the song. It was just so moving.

It goes without saying that “Part of your World” is an iconic tune, thanks to the efforts of Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Jodie Benson. Halle Bailey seemingly did the song justice and, if you've heard snippets of her rendition, you may agree that she makes it her own. If the stunning trailers are anything to go by, the Grown-ish alum is perfect for the role and effortlessly captures the innocence and longing that is so central to Ariel's characterization. I personally can’t wait to see what she does with the role. And let's be honest, she already looks and dresses like a Disney princess, she just needed the role to make it official.

Rob Marshall wasn’t the only one excited by Ariel’s casting. After the first Little Mermaid trailer dropped, dozens of videos of young Black girls reacting to the sneak peek went viral. The kids were elated to see themselves represented on screen, and it's a testament to just how important representation is. In addition, Halle Bailey's Ariel Barbie doll has become a bestseller and is proof that the actress is already being embraced in the titular role. Of course, we still have a few weeks to go before we can totally say that Marshall and co. were right to go with their gut and cast Bailey right away.

The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26th. Fans wanting to revisit the 1989 Disney classic ahead of the remake’s release can do so now using a Disney+ subscription. For more information on other films coming to cinemas and streaming later this year, make sure to consult our schedule of 2023 new movie releases.