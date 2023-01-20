The Acolyte: An Updated Cast List For The Star Wars Show, Including The Hunger Games’ Amandla Stenberg

For the past few years now, the Star Wars franchise has been taking a break from the big screen and offering up some fun and entertaining TV shows. So far, aficionados have been treated to the likes of The Mandalorian and Andor, and there are even more series on the way. One of those is The Acolyte, which is set to explore an era in the franchise that hasn’t been tackled in a live-action production yet. It’s shaping up to be an ambitious production and, as such, it needs a cast that’s up for the challenge. Luckily, such a group has been assembled and includes the likes of The Hunger Games’ Amandla Stenberg.

What we know about The Acolyte is that it takes place at the end of the High Republic Era, which occurred exactly 100 years before the events of the prequel trilogy . The story centers around a former Jedi Padawan, who teams up with her former master while looking into a series of crimes. But the two get more than they bargained for as their investigation progresses. Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland serves as showrunner and EP and has assembled an eclectic group of writers, including one that had never seen any Star Wars movies. She’s also brought together an esteemed group of performers, who could bring a lot to the storied franchise. So let’s talk out this roster of actors:

(Image credit: A24 )

Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenbeg made her feature-film debut in 2011’s Columbiana but truly rose to prominence through her role as Rue in 2012’s The Hunger Games . Since then, she’s become a mainstay within the film landscape. She’s landed a particularly impressive number of roles within the young adult space, including movies like Everything, Everything and The Darkest Minds. She’s also been praised for her work in the must-see drama The Hate U Give and the black comedy horror hit Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Stenberg also has TV credits in fare like Sleepy Hollow, Drunk History and The Eddy. As the lead of Acolyte , she’ll play the former Padawan, and she definitely has the chops for the role.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lee Jung-jae

Any production would be fortunate to have Lee Jung-jae, a veteran of South Korean cinema. For over two decades now, Jung-jae has starred in a plethora of films that span different genres. The 1998 movie The Affair served as his breakthrough and, since then, he’s headlined action movies like The Last Witness and The Thieves and dipped his toe into comedy with Oh! Brothers. He’s also something of a rom-com icon, thanks to Over the Rainbow and Il Mare. But it was Netflix’s hit drama, Squid Game, that made Jung-jae popular among American audiences – and earned him an Emmy and more accolades. He's the male lead of the upcoming Star Wars show, likely playing the master, and if this guy doesn’t scream Jedi, then I don’t know who does.

(Image credit: BBC)

Dafne Keen

It’s fair to say that Dafne Keen hasn’t been acting as long as many of her co-stars, but she’s certainly made a splash in a short amount of time. Her first big gig was a recurring role on the Spanish series The Refugees in 2014. Her big break would come in the form of 2017’s Logan, in which she played fan-favorite character Laura a.k.a. X-23. When it comes to film, she’s also played the titular character in Ana, which was released in 2020. For the past few years, Keen played the lead role of Lyra Belacqua on HBO’s His Dark Materials. The show finished up its three-season run in 2022, which now frees up Keene for her yet-to-be-announced role on The Acolyte.

(Image credit: A24)

Jodie Turner-Smith

Though Jodie Turner-Smith has been acting for just about a decade now, one could argue that she got her biggest break with the 2019 drama film Queen & Slim, which paired her with fellow British star Daniel Kaluuya. Since then, she’s starred in the Michael B. Jordan thriller Without Remorse, the science fiction indie flick After Yang and Noah Baumbach’s latest dramedy, White Noise. Turner-Smith most recently headlined The Independent, a political drama and is set to appear alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2. And her TV credits include The Last Ship, Nightflyers and Anne Boleyn. It’s unclear who she’ll play when she enters the galaxy far, far away, but I’m pumped to find out.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Manny Jacinto

If there’s one name you’ll want to look out for over the next few years, it’s Manny Jacinto’s. The actor cut his teeth by starring in multiple short films in the early 2010s and, at the same time, he nabbed minor roles on shows like Once Upon a Time, Supernatural and Bates Motel. Jacinto eventually gained significant recognition in 2016 when he joined the cast of NBC’s The Good Place as Jason Mendoza. Since then, his career has reached new heights, as he’s starred on shows like Nine Perfect Strangers and Brand New Cherry Flavor. He also has big movies like Bad Times at the El Royale, I Want You Back and Top Gun: Maverick on his resume. Jacinto is a true talent, and it’ll be interesting to see who he plays on The Acolyte.

(Image credit: Paladin)

Rebecca Henderson

Canadian actress Rebecca Henderson spent years starring in under-the-radar dramas and thrillers like Meskada, Compliance, True Story and They Remain. She’s also guest-starred on The Good Wife, Westworld and other notable programs. Henderson may be best known to viewers for her role as Lizzy on Russian Doll, though. And more recently, she’s also appeared in notable films, including the 2021 horror hit Werewolves Within, dramedy film The Good House and the Elizabeth Banks-fronted Call Jane. She’s definitely on the come-up, and her currently unknown role on the Star Wars show could boost her status.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Charlie Barnett

TV viewers may know Charlie Barnett best for working on NBC’s Chicago Fire, on which he portrayed Peter Mills for three seasons. He parlayed that success into leading roles on the shows Valor, Tales of the City and Russian Doll. Barnett also made recurring appearances on both Arrow, on which he played John Diggle Jr., and the hit Netflix psychological thriller, You. He can also count movies such as Gayby, Men in Black 3, The Happy Sad and The Stand In as part of his body of work. Like a number of his co-stars, Barnett is on the rise, and one would think that Leslye Headland has a juicy role lined up for him on this latest show.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Dean-Charles Chapman

If you don’t know Dean-Charles Chapman by name, then chances are you at least know his face. The Brit has rubbed shoulders with a number of notable stars through his roles in the films Before I Go to Sleep, Breathe, The Commuter and Blinded by the Light. However, his most famous cinematic outing may have come in Sam Mendes’ 2019 war drama 1917. In 2022, he took on a somewhat lighter role via the medieval comedy flick Catherine Called Birdy. When it comes to TV, Charles Chapman starred on The Revolting World of Stanley Brown and The White Queen before joining Game of Thrones as Martyn Lannister and later the older version of Tommen Baratheon. All of these roles and his others have likely more than prepared him for what lies ahead on his SW project.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Margarita Levieva

Margarita Levieva is another one of those actors who has been climbing the ranks for years and is now truly becoming a recognizable name. The Invisible, Noise, Adventureland (which is an incredibly underrated dramedy) and The Lincoln Lawyer are among her movie credits. She’s had recurring roles on television shows like Revenge, The Blacklist and How to Make It in America. She’d eventually become a lead star on HBO’s The Deuce as well as the Netflix thriller series In From the Cold. In addition to Acolyte, she’s also been named a cast member of Marvel Studios’ Daredevil: Born Again . With that, Levieva has her feet firmly planted in two massive franchises, just like this next star.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Carrie-Anne Moss

That’s right, the Star Wars family now includes a Matrix alum in the form of the great Carrie-Anne Moss. To say that she's done a lot would be an understatement, as her filmography includes the likes of Momento, Chocolat, Snow Cake and Disturbia. But of course, it’s her role as Trinity in the Wachowskis’ prolific film saga that lifted her to icon status. She also has a number of TV shows under her belt like Vegas and Tell Me a Story, with her most famous small-screen role being Jeri Hogarth from Jessica Jones and Netflix’s related-Defenders series. Moss is a perfect fit for George Lucas’ sci-fi franchise, and her character is easily one that I’m most excited to learn about. I don’t know about you, but I’m hoping that she gets to wield a lightsaber at some point (either as a Jedi or a Sith).