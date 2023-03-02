The Mandalorians 'Bo-Katan Lounging On Her Throne' Is A Whole Mood, And Twitter Is Here To Celebrate It

The following contains spoilers for the end of the first episode of Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

The new season of The Mandalorian has arrived on Disney+ and while the first episode of Season 3 didn’t have any of the major character cameos or broader franchise connections that tend to work the fan base into a frenzy, it still had an ending that is getting talked about on social media. It wasn’t a particularly epic tease for the season to come, it was just Kattee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan looking the way a lot of people clearly feel, by being absolutely done.

The final scene of the new episode shows our hero arriving on a planet in the Mandalorian star system that Bo-Katan has made her home. When he finds her, she’s sitting on an actual throne. Actually, sitting isn’t quite the right word, lounging is a bit more appropriate, and fans on Twitter are here for it.

Bo-Katan certainly looks like she could be surrounded by servants feeding her food and drink like she’s some sort of Roman Emperor. The throne is absolutely massive and Bo-Katan, even in her armor, just isn’t that big. Still, she is completely owning the space she is taking up. The look on her face seems to be challenging anybody to say anything about how big her throne is.

At the same time, once Bo-Katan starts to talk, her demeanor becomes less “screw you” and a bit more “screw all of it.” She’s a defeated woman. She explains to Mando that without the Darksaber, her hopes of taking back Mandalore have completely collapsed, and she tells him that his hopes of redeeming himself are likely doomed to fail as well. She’s chilling on her throne because she doesn’t have much else to do.

We’ve all been there. You have those days, if not weeks or months, where you try, and you fail, and it just doesn’t seem worth it anymore. She is clearly out of fucks to give. For fans who have been following Bo-Katan's journey since the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, it’s a completely understandable place for her to be considering all she has done and what she has been through, now that it has all basically fallen apart.

It’s all but certain this will not be all we see of Bo-Katan in the new season of The Mandalorian. The big question is exactly what she will do next. She could join Din Djarin, and try to help him, as the wielder of the Darksaber, in restoring their home. Or, she could try to take the Darksaber herself, leading to a conflict between the two characters. Or maybe she'll just stay home and drink wine.

Based on the way fans are loving this new Bo-Katan, you can be sure they’ll be looking forward to seeing where Season 3 of The Mandalorian takes her. New episodes arrive on DIsney+ every Wednesday.