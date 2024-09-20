13 Anime That Are Perfect To Watch For The Halloween Season

When we talk about the best horror movies and shows out there, anime doesn't usually make the list. I get it, it's the place readers typically go for action or feel-good stories, and it is fair to say Halloween in Japan is not quite like the holiday is celebrated in the United States. Even so, there are some quality offerings the genre can offer anyone looking for something to watch, if they're willing to take the chance.

The following are some of the most critically acclaimed, beloved and spooky anime available on streaming. Dive in below to learn more about these creepy shows, and where to watch them if you're looking for something a bit different to watch this Halloween season.

(Image credit: Rex Entertainment)

Perfect Blue

Perfect Blue is a late-90s anime film that, unfortunately, feels just as relevant today as it did back then. When a popular pop star tries to leave music and break into acting, members of her publicity team begin being inexplicably murdered. The guilt of knowing the murders were associated with her career change causes the star to hallucinate as the killer gets closer and closer to her. This movie fits the Halloween vibe if you're a fan of slasher movies, but has a much deeper message about celebrity and fan culture that warrants examination.

Stream Perfect Blue on Shudder

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Parasyte - The Maxim

The best way to describe Parasyte - The Maxim is that it's very similar to what happens with the popular Spider-Man character Venom. An alien species invades Earth and burrows into the minds of people to take them over. One alien's mistake lands him in the boy's right arm, meaning they both retain their separate personalities. I'll say right now this story is way more horrifying than anything you'll see in the trailer for Venom: The Last Dance, though I bet some people would like to see Venom do this stuff.

Stream Parasyte - The Maxim on Crunchyroll and Hulu

(Image credit: Toei Animation)

Jujutsu Kaisen

The world is full of demons, and it's on Jujutsu Sorcerors to harness their own cursed energy and protect the innocent and oblivious from their wish to control the world. Jujutsu Kaisen grabbed me initially with the fact its main character is possessed by a demon who will ultimately be the series' big bad, but I recommend it for the action, violence and scary moments that are perfect for the Halloween season. In fact, one of the show's biggest events (The Shibuya Incident) happens on the major holiday. The final season of JJK is expected to start in 2025, so this would be a good one to watch anyway to prep for the final ride.

Stream Jujutsu Kaisen on Crunchyroll or on Netflix.

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Uzumaki

Uzumaki is a story from Japanese horror master Junji Ito and takes place in a small that experiences some strange happenings. Bizarre and disturbing events haunt the town, and they're all seemingly start after people become strangely obsessed with a spiral design. I had a chance to screen the first episode ahead of its premiere in late September and was immediately drawn in by the disturbing imagery and suspense of the series. Seeing as it'll be releasing new episodes as we approach Halloween, I can't recommend this one enough, and CB's Rich Knight calls it one of his favorite manga.

Catch the premiere of Uzumaki on Adult Swim on Saturday, September 28th at 12:30 am ET and stream it on Max soon after.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Devilman Crybaby

Devilman Crybaby enters in a panicked world that has just learned that demons are indeed real and seek to destroy humanity while living in secret amongst them. Protagonist Akira Fudo obtains the powers of a demon in order to protect his fellow humans. This show is spooky, but I need to add a strong disclaimer that it is incredibly gory, and there is quite a bit of nudity. I wouldn't recommend watching if any children are around, because this is one of the more extreme shows on the list.

Stream Devilman Crybaby on Netflix.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun

As you might expect, a story about a ghost boy who haunts a school bathroom toilet is one of the lighter entries on the list. Despite having some darker themes, I feel Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun would be a perfect anime to watch with a younger child while prepping for Halloween. It is just the right amount of spooky and funny that it won't freak them out.

Stream Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun on Crunchyroll and Hulu

(Image credit: Netflix)

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales Of The Macabre

As I mentioned previously, Junji Ito is the master of Japanese horror in animation. For those who know little experience in the horror genre of anime, Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales Of The Macabre is the perfect entry point. The freakiness of these episodes is perfect for someone looking for a variety of stories and getting a chill down their spine as we're in spooky season.

Stream Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales Of The Macabre on Netflix

(Image credit: Viz Media)

Berserk

Berserk is an all-time classic anime series, and one of the most violent ones a person can watch. The goriest and grotesque scenes will make even some of the best slasher movies look tame in comparison. There are also some genuinely scary moments in the show, so while it may not be the most Halloween-relevant horror, it's still worth checking out.

Stream Berserk on Crunchyroll or Prime Video

(Image credit: Netflix)

Castlevania

Veteran gamers know the Castlevania franchise well, but may know less about the anime available with a Netflix subscription. The Belmont family are the most important vampire hunters in the world, and their bloodline has tussled with Dracula and other prominent night dwellers. This anime brings the gaming world to life in a big way and is a fun watch for those looking for a good monster series.

Stream Castlevania on Netflix

(Image credit: Fuji TV)

Mononoke

One of the most interesting and terrifying entries on the list, Mononoke is in a league of its own. The series uses the unique art style of ukiyo-e prints to bring a colorful and horrendous set of stories from the Edo period to anime. The way this show builds tension and anxiety is masterful, and I guarantee readers will be on the edge of their seats when they watch.

Stream Mononoke on Crunchyroll and Netflix

(Image credit: Wowow)

Paranoia Agent

An alleged assault by a grade school child soon becomes a psychological thriller in which there are no clear answers in Paranoia Agent. If you like the unsettling vibe of scary movies, this show brings that in droves and a compelling mystery you'll love to see solved.

Stream Paranoia Agent on Crunchyroll

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Death Note

When a shinigami grows bored, he drops his Death Note into the human world, and it's found by high schooler Light Yagami. Once he discovers the power of the book, Light sets out to create a crime-free world. As one can expect, a high schooler may not know what's best for the world, and things get freaky fast.

Stream Death Note on Netflix and Peacock

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Chainsaw Man

Demons, action, humor and scares; Chainsaw Man has all of these as one of the more acclaimed anime of the past few years, and yes, it lives up to the hype. If you're looking for one of the most intense anime on the market, this is the one to watch. Humor aside, the scary bits make it a worthy Halloween series.

Stream Chainsaw Man on Crunchyroll and Hulu

Catch all these anime movies and shows during the Halloween season, and maybe find a new Halloween classic to celebrate the holidays each year with a rewatch. Also, be sure to check out the 2024 TV schedule to see all the other scary shows coming out this fall season.