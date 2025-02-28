After The Traitors Latest Episode Ended On A Cliffhanger With Danielle Reyes' Fate Up In The Air, Here's Why I Think It's Obvious Who Is Leaving

Warning! The following contains spoilers from The Traitors' Season 3 episode "The Power Of The Seer." Stream it with a Peacock subscription and read at your own risk!

The Traitors left its audience hanging in the latest Season 3 episode, with a question about whether the final OG Traitor of the game was headed out the door. Fans will have to busy themselves with other shows on the 2025 TV schedule while waiting to see if Danielle Reyes is going home, though I think it's apparent that she's on her way out.

While the Peacock series tried to keep an air of mystery and tension to the latest Roundtable showdown, I think there are some telltale signs that Danielle doesn't have the numbers to survive the second vote. Here are the two things I saw that made me confident that the former Big Brother Houseguest's reign as a Traitor is almost at an end.

Dolores Faking Out Britney With Her Second Vote Was A Key Factor

Dolores Cantina has been a hot topic here on CinemaBlend, as fellow fans of The Traitors continue to be baffled and disappointed by her gameplay. I know I sighed last night when her first vote went to Lord Ivar Mountbatten, once again just throwing a useless vote out there as not to take an official side in a heated showdown between Danielle and Gabby Windey.

This forced a tie between Ivar and Danielle in the votes, and then we saw Delores motion to Britney with her eyes toward Danielle ahead of the second vote. "Great she's finally doing something," I thought, thinking the Real Housewife was finally getting her head in the game. Wrong, she voted Ivar again, and Britney's shock on her face indicates that she was also surprised and may have voted Danielle thinking Dolores' vote already tipped the scales.

Britney And Danielle Shared A Glance That I Think Said It All

Maybe it's the Big Brother superfan in me that feels like I understand their gameplay better, but I saw a look between Danielle and Britney before the episode's end that said it all. In BB, the best players know that nothing is personal. When the odds are against a player, their allies are often encouraged to go with the pack to protect themselves. Britney and Danielle know this, and the look they shared seemed to indicate she was voting her friend out.

Danielle and Britney only played Big Brother together briefly on the shockingly good Reindeer Games spinoff, but they both were dominant Houseguests in their respective seasons. Loyalty can often lead to elimination in the BB world, so I don't think Britney stayed loyal to Danielle and continued to vote for Ivar.

Doing so would only harm her chances of surviving the game in the final stages, as I'm sure The Faithful are already onto the fact that she's the remaining Traitor. That's my hope, anyway, as I've previously written about how Britney winning The Traitors Season 3 would feel unearned. Of course, I don't know with 100% certainty that Danielle will be sent home, but if I could place a bet on it, I would feel pretty safe on this one.

The Traitors Season 3 finale and reunion special both hit Peacock on Thursday, March 6th at 9:00 p.m. ET. I know I'm thrilled to see how this season ends, but even more psyched to see this cast get back together and discuss all the wild moments that happened.