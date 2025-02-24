After The Traitors' Latest Episode, I Fear We're In For A Disappointing Ending To Season 3

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Traitors Season 3 episode "A Silent Assassin." Stream it with a Peacock subscription and read at your own risk!

The Traitors Season 3 has been a wild ride, and while Traitors continuing to target each other has provided thrills and entertainment, I can't but feel worried now that the home stretch is here. I fear the most entertaining show so far on the 2025 TV schedule may have a disappointing finale, and it's largely thanks (or no thanks) to Danielle Reyes' latest game move.

Reyes is the last OG Traitor standing after the chaos of this season saw Boston Rob target Bob The Drag Queen, and eventually, Danielle and Carolyn Wiger went after each other. Carolyn ended up being outed as a Traitor in one of the most tense roundtables of the season despite her argument that Danielle was one. It was a big win for the player, but I think any celebration fans have surrounding it will be short-lived.

I Think The Faithful Are Convinced Danielle Is A Traitor

With the exception of maybe Delores Cantina and Tom Sandoval, I don't think there's a Faithful left in the game that doesn't know Danielle is a Traitor. She had her back against the wall and had to fight for her life to sway the roundtable against Carolyn, but as was said amongst the Faithful following "It was giving Bob vs. Rob." It did feel a lot like Bob The Drag Queen and Boston Rob's Traitors fight, and I think it's more likely than not she'll be taken out before the finale.

As CinemaBlend pointed out at the beginning of this month, Bob The Drag Queen's hopes for Danielle Reyes winning don't sound realistic. Many Faithful have found her "shady" for a while, and that was before she went and took down Carolyn in the roundtable. I would be floored if she makes it to the end, which sets up a potential conclusion I would hate to see.

If Danielle Leaves And Britney Ends Up Winning, I'll Be Very Disappointed

"A Silent Assassin" ended with Danielle offering Britney Haynes the chance to become a Traitor, and while we don't know how she'll respond, I can't imagine she'll say no over being murdered. That means we'll get maybe an episode and a half with Britney as a Traitor before the game is over, and as I stated above, I think there's a good chance Danielle is finished. This opens up the door for Britney to win The Traitors, an outcome where just the thought of it disappoints me.

As a Big Brother fan, I would love to see Britney get the prize money. There's also a part of me that feels like Cirie Fields did when Arie Luyendyk Jr. came into the game as a Traitor toward the end. Sure, we still have to see what moves she'll make as a Traitor, but even so, to come in just ahead of the finale and have a shot at winning it all feels very unearned.

This isn't any fault of Britney's of course, seeing as she had no choice in becoming a Traitor. It's just led me to believe The Traitors needs to start instituting a cut-off date for when new Traitors can be added to the game so that this doesn't happen quite so often. Until then, I'm rooting for The Faithful to win if Danielle is taken out or hoping against hope she can somehow talk her way out of getting eliminated just a bit longer.

The Traitors streams new episodes on Peacock on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Regardless of how it ends, I feel this reunion will top the best moments from Season 1's wrap-up show, and I feel like, given how entertaining that was, that's saying something.