All Eyes Have Been On Danielle's Traitors Gameplay, But There's One Season 3 Contestant That Has Made Me So Beyond Disappointed

Ever since its debut for those with a Peacock subscription, I have been obsessed with the US version of The Traitors. Arguably one of the best reality shows on TV show, Season 3 has been a full of iconic moments and fun twists. And while there's been plenty of eyes on the sloppy gameplay by Traitors like Danielle, there's one contestant I'm becoming endlessly disappointed in: Dolores Catania.

While some folks are figuring out how to watch The Traitors Season 3, I'm one of the hardcore fans that's watching each episode the minute they're released. As a fan of both Bravo and shows like Survivor and Drag Race, I love seeing The Traitors Season 3 cast interact and form alliances. Unfortunately the last Housewife standing has thrown her vote away for three weeks in a row at the Round Table. Seriously Dolores, you've gotta stop voting for Tom Sandoval.

Tom Sandoval has been a wild card on The Traitors, having a moment of brilliance in voting out Boston Rob but mostly firing lame accusations against Dolo. While I enjoyed watching her verbally take him down at the Round Table, I can't believe how she's voted for the Vanderpump villain for three weeks in a row. What's worse, she seems either unaware or unfazed by the fact that she hasn't been voting for either of two most popular choices for those weeks.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Of course, Sandoval isn't doing much better. While he helped to get Boston Rob voted out, he also threw votes as Dolores for no reason in the other two Round Tables. And as the numbers are dwindling, taking those two votes off the table really has a huge affect on who gets eliminated. That being said, I didn't expect Tom to be a keen strategical mind (despite how highly he thinks of himself).

Dolores is a fan favorite cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and before her casting I named her as one of the Housewives I wanted to see on The Traitors. After all, she's the voice of reason on RHONJ, and has a history as a correctional officer. I thought she had the street smarts to suss out the Traitors, but she's basically become a non-factor during voting over the past three episodes. Seriously, give the Sandoval thing up!

All that being said, Dolores does seem like she's pretty much guaranteed to make until the end of The Traitors Season 3. She could even win, if she and the rest of the Faithful manage to successfully sniff out Danielle. Of course, we'll have to see if her #1 ally joins her in the turret now that an ultimatum has been issued. We'll just have to wait and see what comes next when The Traitors airs a new episode next Thursday as part of the TV premiere list.