Rumors Are Swirling About The Traitors Season 4 Cast, And I’m Begging The Producers To Keep One Thing In Mind

News
By published

I want legends from the classic reality show franchises, but that's not all I want.

Alan Cumming in the Season 3 finale of The Traitors
(Image credit: Peacock)

The US version of Traitors is in the midst of casting its upcoming fourth season, and fans are going wild with speculation. There are also more than a few rumors going around about who producers are allegedly in negotiations with. I’m really happy with a lot of the names being thrown around and would be stoked to see them cast, but I’m also begging producers to keep one thing in mind: some of the best cast members we’ve ever had have been the weirdest and least famous.

Which former Survivor players are we getting and which current and former Real Housewives are we getting? Those are always the first two questions people have about an upcoming season of Traitors and rightfully so. Those two franchises are the longest running and have the biggest fanbases. Of course we want to see strong representation from both of those franchises. Fans also want to see popular players from Big Brother, The Bachelor, The Challenge and RuPaul’s Drag Race too, but if you look back on prior seasons, there are always some deeper cut cast members that make a huge impact too.

You could easily say the biggest surprise/ breakout player from last season was Dylan Efron. He dominated a lot of the conversation on social media and had less reality show experience than almost everyone in the castle. Players like aristocrat Ivar Mountbatten, Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari, Biggest Loser coach Bob Harper and WWE star Nikki Bella brought a really worthwhile contrast too. The season was quite obviously better by having them in it, even though they came from non-traditional franchises.

The same could be said about Season 2. British politician John Bercow had a completely different energy than everyone else in the castle, and his presence was a huge plus. Had Deontay Wilder not eliminated himself early in the show, he would have been an even bigger standout too, as you could feel the emotional toll it was taking on him. Bergie and Ekin-Su from Love Island had reality show experience, but they were from a franchise not always represented and Lord, they really delivered, as well. The list goes on.

Over the weekend, Traitors HQ put together a rundown of the rumored contestants for Season 4. The social media account covers the show extensively and has been partially accurate with similar posts in the past. You can see who they’re hearing most below. You’ll notice a recurring theme…

Now, who knows how accurate this is going to end up being? The popular social account responded to some comments and made it clear these are definitely people rumored, not people that have been cast, but regardless, it delivers my overall message here pretty well. We’ve got heavy speculation for Survivor players, heavy speculation for Real Housewives, Big Brother and Drag Race. We’ve got no rumors about less popular franchises or people unaffiliated with reality television.

I’m not saying the Traitors producers aren’t going to cast non-traditional players. I’m sure they are. There likely aren’t rumors floating around about those more unusual picks because they’re less tied into reality television and have less connections to the traditional reality tv sources that report on rumors. It makes sense they’d be bigger surprises than the reality show players we’ve all been loudly clamoring about for years, but even so, I do want to take this opportunity to say loudly that those non-traditional players, even if they’re speculated about less, are very important to the balance of the game.

Of course I have a giant list of my favorite stars from those franchises I want to see play Traitors. I’d love to see Coach Wade from Survivor, Da’Vonne Rogers from Big Brother and NeNe Leakes from Real Housewives, among dozens of others. Seeing legends from different reality shows brought together is a core element of what makes The Traitors so great, but the point of casting isn’t to work your way through a list of every famous player from a small group of shows. It’s to create the best possible season of television, and the way to do that is by bringing in a robust group of non-traditional choices too.

I want to see The Miz from WWE. I want to see Leslie Gilliams from MasterChef. I want to see Snooki from Jersey Shore. Give me someone from Top Chef with a big personality like Antonia Lofaso, Tiffani Faison or Fabio Viviani. I want to see former athletes and people who got famous amidst weird sex scandals. I want to see grown up child stars and people I haven’t even thought to guess. I want randomness and so do all the people who have fallen in love with the show who don't typically watch reality shows.

Traitors still has a few kinks in the game it needs to figure out, but there’s a real chance it could turn into a classic reality competition show that’s on for a decade or more. Survivor, Real Housewives, Big Brother and a few other core franchises will likely always provide its biggest pool for casting, but as all involved look to cast future seasons, I’m begging them not to discount the contribution those non-traditional choices can have. Their relative inexperience brings a needed dynamic and allows the reality show legends to play off them in a way they never could against each other.

TOPICS
Mack Rawden
Editor In Chief

Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend. He first started working at the publication as a writer back in 2007 and has held various jobs at the site in the time since including Managing Editor, Pop Culture Editor and Staff Writer. He now splits his time between working on CinemaBlend’s user experience, helping to plan the site’s editorial direction and writing passionate articles about niche entertainment topics he’s into. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English (go Hoosiers!) and has been interviewed and quoted in a variety of publications including Digiday. Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news

Viewers Are Loving Vince Vaughn’s Brand New Netflix Movie – And It’s A Rare Case Where The Fan And Critics Scores Are Only 3% Apart

Sequins Have Been In For A Hot Minute, But I Can't Get Over The Grape-y Hue Of Khloé Kardashian's Gorgeous Backless Dress

Tom Cruise Recalls Story Behind Convincing Val Kilmer To Do Top Gun And The Massive 'Impact' He Made: ‘I Remember Those Scenes Like They Were Yesterday'
See more latest
Most Popular
Close up stills of Iceman and Maverick in uniform as they tensely talk in Top Gun.
Tom Cruise Recalls Story Behind Convincing Val Kilmer To Do Top Gun And The Massive 'Impact' He Made: ‘I Remember Those Scenes Like They Were Yesterday'
Sisko, Dax, and Kira on the Defiant in Star Trek: Deep Space nine
I Finally Finished Star Trek: Deep Space Nine After More Than 25 Years, And I Have Two Major Problems With The Finale
Joe Scaravella (Vince Vaughn) smiles in Nonnas
Viewers Are Loving Vince Vaughn’s Brand New Netflix Movie – And It’s A Rare Case Where The Fan And Critics Scores Are Only 3% Apart
kelly clarkson on the kelly clarkson show
Kelly Clarkson Did Not Hold Back Talking About Her Demanding Talk Show Schedule While Performing In Front Of A Live Audience (And I Was Surprised To See Her So Candid)
Jesse Lee Soffer and Jay Hayden in FBI: International Season 4x18
As Cancelations Keep Coming Down The Pipeline, CBS Admits It’s Been A ‘Challenging’ Year
From left to right: Sam and Jay sitting at a table facing each other. Behind them, from left to right, Bela, Isaac, Pete, Thor, Sass, Alberta dn Flower all stand around the table.
Ghosts' Showrunners Explain Why They Ended Season 4 On THAT Kiss, And Why There's 'A Lot Riding' On This Relationship
Khloe Kardashian on The Kardashians.
Sequins Have Been In For A Hot Minute, But I Can't Get Over The Grape-y Hue Of Khloé Kardashian's Gorgeous Backless Dress
Gary Cole as Alden Parker wearing long black coat in NCIS
NCIS Season 23 Might Look Very Different For Gary Cole's Alden Parker, And I'm Very Intrigued By His Comments About What's Next
H.E.R.B.I.E. looking confused in the Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer
The Fantastic Four: First Steps Director’s Comments On H.E.R.B.I.E’s Role Are Making Me Excited For The Robot’s MCU Debut
Bill Belichick speaks at an NFL press conference.
Jordon Hudson's Reportedly ‘Concerned’ About The Miss Maine Pageant Amidst Internet Backlash Over Bill Belichick Relationship, And Early Voting Results Aren't Looking Good