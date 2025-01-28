As A Big Brother Superfan, I Want To Try To Defend How The Contestants Have Been Playing The Traitors US

One of my character flaws may be that I am a Big Brother apologist. No matter how silly the series goes, how game-changing the twist , how infuriating the editing choices are, or how many times they bring back Jankie, I will defend it. However, most of the time I don’t need to because the only people talking about it are already fans. They get the show. But, since Big Brother contestants continue to cross over to other shows, I have had to explain, justify, or try to defend a former houseguest’s actions to non-Big Brother fans. This has been the case with Big Brother players on The Traitors.

The Big Brother contestants haven't exactly thrived on The Traitors so far, but I don’t think their performances as Traitors over the last few seasons means they’re not good at The Traitors or other strategic games. Before we get into that, for context, let's look back at some of the BB players on The Traitors.

Warning The Traitors US spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Big Brother Players Have A History Of Chaotic Game Play On The Traitors

The Traitors US has had multiple former Big Brother houseguests on all three seasons. And at least one former Big Brother player has been a Traitor each season. We could excuse Cody Calafiore’s semi-early exit in the first season because the show was still new. In Season 2, we all hoped Dan Gheesling would become one of the best Traitors ever. He is considered one of the best Big Brother winners after all .

He didn’t do well. Then Danielle Reyes and Britney Haynes were announced as part of the Season 3 cast . Surely they would restore the reputation of Big Brother players.

Five episodes into Season 3, this is not looking to be the case. Britney hasn’t been showcased enough as a Faithful for new fans to enjoy the brilliance of the quotable queen. And our beloved Danielle has been playing a very messy game as a Traitor.

(Image credit: Peacock)

The Former Big Brother Players Are Used To Playing Longer Games

Cody Calafiore, Dan Gheesling, and Danielle Reyes are all considered great Big Brother players. Two of the three have won the show before. All three have been Big Brother finalists. Two of them twice. They know what’s needed to win the game. Big Brother and The Traitors have overlapping elements, but there is a major thing that separates them: The length of the game. All of them have played Big Brother for over 70 days. They’re used to running a marathon, not a sprint.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to a Variety interview with The Traitors producers, most episodes of The Traitors film in a day. This filming only happens for a few weeks. These Big Brother legends are used to the long game approach to reality TV, whereas Survivor and The Challenge players operate on an accelerated schedule.

They know how to excel at strategizing and building relationships on a fast scale. If The Traitors played out over even a month, we might see some Big Brother players perform better, especially as Traitors. They know how to plant seeds and watch them grow.

(Image credit: Peacock)

They Are Actually Good At Building Relationships

Many great Traitors players excel at building relationships. Everyone loved Cirie Fields in The Traitors Season 1 because she was able to endear herself to them. Harry Clark from The Traitors UK Season 2 did the same thing. Relationship building is one of the biggest components of The Traitors. It’s also key in Big Brother.

Many of the greatest Big Brother players have their titles and legacy because they know how to make others adore, respect, and trust them. Cultivating and establishing bonds is one of the keys to being a great Big Brother player. It’s how you win votes in the end even after huge betrayals .

So though many Big Brother players on The Traitors haven’t been using this skill well, they are experts at it. We may see these relationship-building skills used better in future Traitors seasons.

(Image credit: Peacock)

The Former Houseguests Aren’t Used To Playing Against Reality TV Stars

Most Big Brother players start as average people who either loved the game and auditioned or got recruited to be on it. They also played with other individuals with little or no prior television experience. The Traitors US in its current format is full of reality TV stars. These are people who are used to performing for the cameras.

They also may have a little or a lot of experience with competition shows. Therefore, some tricks that may work amongst a cast of everyday people don't work against reality TV show veterans. They know signs of a sneaky player because they have been or experienced one before.

Additionally, some of The Traitors cast members know or have researched each other. Therefore, some Big Brother players may have a reputation that makes them seem like a threat to winning the game. Having a reputation as a good strategic player could easily make some former Big Brother houseguests targets.

Their previous reality TV experience may be the only factor to warrant suspicion. Therefore, some former Big Brother and Survivor players have the additional barrier of an impressive game resume.

(Image credit: CTV)

Some Big Brother Players Have Done Well On International Versions Of The Traitors

Major spoilers for The Traitors Canada Season 2 ahead. Skip this section if you want to remain unspoiled.

Big Brother Canada legend Neda Kalantar won The Traitors Canada Season 2 as a Traitor. She built relationships and trust. She also strategically maneuvered her way to the end by not having a big personality and seeming like someone devoted to the Faithfuls. She proved that Big Brother players can win The Traitors as a Traitor. They have to not make too many waves but also not be too quiet. They also need to know when to betray their fellow Traitors and when to stick with them.

Additionally, Big Brother players have not done as badly as Faithfuls. Rachel Reilly made it pretty far as a Faithful in The Traitors Season 1, and hopefully, Britney Haynes and Derrick Levasseur will do the same in The Traitors Season 3. The pressure of being a Traitor may be the key to the downfall of many former Big Brother players. This is one reason why I hoped that Danielle wasn’t selected to be a Traitor in Season 3.

Despite Danielle not doing so well, so far, she could still win Season 3. Neda didn’t seem like she was playing a great game at first but eventually became a silent assassin on The Traitors Canada Season 2. I hope Danielle can turn things around and join Neda in the former Big Brother players turned Traitors winner circle.

(Image credit: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK)

The Traitors Is Still A Newer Series, So They May Get Better At It In The Future

The Traitors has already been renewed through Season 5. Therefore, we will probably see many more Big Brother players attempt to win the show. Every new reality TV show has a bit of trial and error before it reaches its most entertaining form. This goes for players as well. Many former Big Brother players are actively watching The Traitors.

They may study what their friends and other Big Brother alumni did wrong and try to make up for their mistakes. With enough studying and adapting, a former Big Brother player could still join The Traitors’ Players Hall of Fame.

(Image credit: Peacock)

The Former Big Brother Players Are Playing Messy But Creating Great TV Moments

The other reality TV fandoms can diss Big Brother players for not being great Traitors. However, they cannot deny that they’re helping create entertaining reality TV moments. Danielle is playing The Traitors Season 3 very sloppy but she puts on the performance of a lifetime. She’s messy but entertaining.

If you’re not going to play a stellar strategic game, at least be entertaining. Danielle makes up for what she lacks in Traitors strategy with the entertainment factor. It almost makes her bad game play forgivable.

Future Big Brother players who play The Traitors just need to know how to use the skills they already have and adapt to succeed in this accelerated game. I am optimistic that future Big Brother players will eventually dominate The Traitors.