I Watched The Traitors Season 1, And I Have A Wild Suggestion For The Show I'd Love To See

We're only a couple of months into the 2025 TV schedule, though some would say we can crown The Traitors as the best reality show of the year. Season 3 has been, for lack of a better term, "sloppy AF" in the best way possible, though as I watch, I can't help but feel it could be just a bit better. After zooming through the first two seasons and catching up, I have a wild suggestion for the show that involves letting the audience feel more like a Faithful.

As I continue to watch The Traitors Season 3 with a Peacock Premium subscription, I have an idea for how to make all future seasons that much better. It's rooted in so desperately wanting to play the game and get a feel for what it's truly like to be someone completely out of the loop in this bonkers reality show.

The Traitors Is Great, But I Dislike How I'm Robbed Of What It's Like To Be A Faithful

While previous pieces on the site have covered rule changes regarding The Traitors, my complaint deals more with the actual production side than anything. Because we always know who the Traitors of the game are from the very first episode, we can't be as in-the-dark as the Faithfuls are. It's an experience that I desperately need, especially after seeing some of the wildly wrong guesses I've seen contestants make these past three seasons.

Just once, I would love to be just as clueless as the other Faithfuls in the game, and looking for clues or tells that someone might be a Traitor. In fairness, it still won't be perfect because we're seeing an edited-down cut of the events that occurred, and no doubt fans will group-think and make their guesses, but imagine the thrill one might get correctly guessing a Traitor from home before it was revealed?

I'm envious of the gleeful looks Faithful gets when they finally figure out that the sneaky Big Brother player was responsible for all the chaos. I want to feel that satisfaction of sniffing out a Traitor before the reveal, even if it has zero impact on the game. Obviously, we can't pretend to be Traitors from home, so this is the one experience I think The Traitors could provide rather easily.

What If We Didn't Know The Traitors For The First Three Episodes?

Here's what I want to suggest: when Alan does his seasonal trip around the roundtable, selecting the Traitors for the season, the screen is blacked out. The scene resumes when the selection is made, and of course, The Traitors would not do the usual confessional segments with the contestants chosen to be Traitors.

Then, for the next three episodes, we have zero clue who is who on The Traitors. The show, of course, will still continue to do the challenges, show the murders, and all of the reactions by the cast. Basically, the only difference is the episode can't reveal who is a Traitor and would try to keep it as balanced as possible with who is being highlighted. I'm sure there will be diligent people who notice certain people getting more of a spotlight from the edit, so it's not going to be a perfect system.

It's a wild request, but again, I don't think there's any better way to make it feel like the audience at home can experience what it's like to play The Traitors. Sure, we all watch to experience the backstabbing and other jaw-dropping moments, but I'm sure I'm not alone in being someone who would love to see if they had what it takes to target a Traitor and take them out of the game before they cause too much trouble.

The Fourth Episode Would Reveal The Traitors, Show Why They Made Their Decisions, And Then Proceed As Normal

Continuing on with this idea, after the three episodes are up, The Traitors would then use a fourth episode to reveal who was picked, and then recap the first three episodes and explain all their moves and motives behind the people who were murdered or taken out. It would be a recap episode of sorts, but is anyone going to be upset about more episodes of The Traitors? And we'd get to see the Traitors' side of the start of the game.

Let's also remember that by the time Episode 4 would roll around, The Traitors would be a couple of weeks into the new season. That means there would be time for plenty of discourse among fans about who the Traitor is, who is most assuredly a Faithful, and if Fergus is somehow involved in all of this nonsense. I don't trust that guy, and to be quite honest, I'm not sure what role he serves at the castle beyond being an errand runner for Alan Cumming.

After The Traitors does its reveal episode, the rest of the season would proceed as we've seen in Seasons 1 through 3. It would definitely be an adjustment for the series to change up its format in that way, but I think it's perfect because it doesn't subtract anything that we've come to love from the reality series. Also, every season has been different than the last so far, so I don't imagine making this change to how the episodes are presented would create that much of a problem the crew couldn't handle.

Then again, most shows live by the creed of "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." As much as I hope a producer of the show sees this suggestion, agrees that it's a great idea, and implements it into a future season, The Traitors has little reason to change anything. It's one of the newest popular reality shows in the genre and a big hit with audiences in a way few other reality shows on streaming are. As much as I would love to see this wild format change, I can't blame the Peacock show if it would sooner stay the course and continue to air seasons as it has before.

The Traitors airs new episodes on Peacock on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Season 3 is in the back half, so be sure to binge the chaotic season now and catch up to be there for the final episodes as they unfold.