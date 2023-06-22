Avatar: The Last Airbender's Aang And Zuko Actors Have A Friendly Rivalry Brewing, And It's Getting Fans Hyped For The Netflix Series

To put it frankly, there’s been a lot of trepidation and caution surrounding the live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender . Fans of the animated series still aren’t over what happened with the last attempt at a live-action movie. So when it was announced that Netflix would be making a new The Last Airbender series many of us felt scared. However, now that interviews are starting to come out that show off the cast’s chemistry and the budding rivalry between the actors who play Aang and Zuko, fans are getting hyped for this series.

As a lifelong Avatar: The Last Airbender fan I was cracking up over this TikTok of Gordon Cormier, who plays the Avatar, and Dallas Liu, who is the prince of the Fire Nation. It's radiating major Season 3 Aang and Zuko energy as they bicker just like the animated characters do in later episodes, and I love it. You can see this budding rivalry on display as they answered a question asked by theoriesbyt about who their favorite characters from the show are:

This clip even managed to convince some skeptics of the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender to be cautiously optimistic about the Netflix series as commenters like dina posted:

I know my hopes have been raised, honestly, I was sold from the moment they showed the first photos of The Last Airbender’s Netflix adaptation . However, the more I see this cast interacting, the more excited I get. With that said, that enthusiasm grew even more when I saw another TikTok from theorisbyt of the two young actors talking about their favorite type of bending, check it out:

I agree with all of the above. Cormier has the bubbly goofy energy of Aang, while also having the diplomatic instincts of the Avatar. Meanwhile, Liu has been giving light-hearted but a little bit hot-headed answers that fit the vibe of Zuko. Overall, these two are just so fun to watch together and they seem like the perfect actors to play out the wildly complex and compelling rivalry between the Avatar and the exiled Prince of the Fire Nation.