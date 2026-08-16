I Just Heard About The Zuko Movie Rumors, And I Need It
I wish I was a firebender right about now.
If you grew up in the early 2000s like me, there’s very likely a special place in your heart for Avatar: The Last Airbender. The Nickelodeon series and its excellent sequel series, The Legend of Korra, were a staple of my upbringing. So, when I learned about The Last Airbender movie on the 2026 release schedule, I clicked play on my Paramount+ subscription as soon as I could. But there was a disappointing lack of Zuko that I hope Avatar Studios fires up, stat.
Wait, There Was Almost A Zuko Movie?
Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender feels like a long time coming. We finally got to see Adult Team Avatar in action, and it was so much fun to see. However, I felt like everyone kind of had a memorable moment except for Zuko. The fella just didn’t get enough to do for my taste, especially after the character delivered one of the best character arcs on TV.
In my frustration, I was looking on the internet to see if any other fans felt the same way. And then, I came across something: an allegedly scrapped Zuko-focused movie. My first reaction was to get totally mad at the Avatar filmmakers. But, upon further research, I realized it was an unconfirmed rumor from Knight Edge Media, which should be taken with a grain of salt.
The rumor suggests that there was a movie called Firelord Zuko that would star Steven Yeun as Adult Zuko (he just voiced Zuko in Avatar Aang, too). The movie was allegedly going to be focused on the murder of the dragons Ran & Shaw from Book 3 of the TV series. It was also going to delve deeper into his relationship with Azula after the 100-Year War. Sounds pretty cool, right? Per the source, Paramount asked Avatar Studios to shelve the project.
After Watching The New Avatar Movie, I Need It To Happen Even More
I was initially sad to see Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender go from having a theatrical release to having a limited theatrical window and a streaming release. However, the movie is doing really well on Paramount+, and I think it could pave the way for more features from Avatar Studios. Maybe, including a Zuko movie? The show’s co-creator Bryan Konietzko said this to Variety about what’s next for them:
Avatar Studios was formed in 2021, which is a new division of Nickelodeon Animation Studio that’s completely focused on more from this beloved universe. In addition to Avatar Aang coming out, there’s a new Avatar series called Seven Havens coming out on the 2026 TV schedule. Bryan also said this in another interview with Variety about their plans:
Following the Avatar Aang movie, the original character I want to see the most next is definitely Zuko, and I hope he gets his own movie like the rumors suggest might have been in development. At the same time, I’m also just happy for this moment. Avatar Studios is in full swing, and they sound like they are really cooking behind the scenes. I'll keep my fire-burning passion for a Zuko movie at bay while the filmmakers work.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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