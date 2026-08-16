I Just Heard About The Zuko Movie Rumors, And I Need It

If you grew up in the early 2000s like me, there’s very likely a special place in your heart for Avatar: The Last Airbender. The Nickelodeon series and its excellent sequel series, The Legend of Korra, were a staple of my upbringing. So, when I learned about The Last Airbender movie on the 2026 release schedule, I clicked play on my Paramount+ subscription as soon as I could. But there was a disappointing lack of Zuko that I hope Avatar Studios fires up, stat.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Wait, There Was Almost A Zuko Movie?

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender feels like a long time coming. We finally got to see Adult Team Avatar in action, and it was so much fun to see. However, I felt like everyone kind of had a memorable moment except for Zuko. The fella just didn’t get enough to do for my taste, especially after the character delivered one of the best character arcs on TV.

In my frustration, I was looking on the internet to see if any other fans felt the same way. And then, I came across something: an allegedly scrapped Zuko-focused movie. My first reaction was to get totally mad at the Avatar filmmakers. But, upon further research, I realized it was an unconfirmed rumor from Knight Edge Media, which should be taken with a grain of salt.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

The rumor suggests that there was a movie called Firelord Zuko that would star Steven Yeun as Adult Zuko (he just voiced Zuko in Avatar Aang, too). The movie was allegedly going to be focused on the murder of the dragons Ran & Shaw from Book 3 of the TV series. It was also going to delve deeper into his relationship with Azula after the 100-Year War. Sounds pretty cool, right? Per the source, Paramount asked Avatar Studios to shelve the project.

(Image credit: Paramount)

After Watching The New Avatar Movie, I Need It To Happen Even More

I was initially sad to see Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender go from having a theatrical release to having a limited theatrical window and a streaming release. However, the movie is doing really well on Paramount+, and I think it could pave the way for more features from Avatar Studios. Maybe, including a Zuko movie? The show’s co-creator Bryan Konietzko said this to Variety about what’s next for them:

[Michael Dante DiMartino], especially, has been overseeing a lot of development of the kind-of-like potential features or maybe like streaming-sized movies, so we have a lot of stuff.

Avatar Studios was formed in 2021, which is a new division of Nickelodeon Animation Studio that’s completely focused on more from this beloved universe. In addition to Avatar Aang coming out, there’s a new Avatar series called Seven Havens coming out on the 2026 TV schedule. Bryan also said this in another interview with Variety about their plans:

Well, the movies–we're waiting to see how this one does. We have a lot that are in development. We have a script that we feel really good about, but we'll see how this one fares. I can say I'm actually working on a series that is in a different time period that I'm really excited about. There's so much in the 'Avatar' world to explore in different time periods, different tones. We've been in this world for 24 years, and it's still fruitful to me.

Following the Avatar Aang movie, the original character I want to see the most next is definitely Zuko, and I hope he gets his own movie like the rumors suggest might have been in development. At the same time, I’m also just happy for this moment. Avatar Studios is in full swing, and they sound like they are really cooking behind the scenes. I'll keep my fire-burning passion for a Zuko movie at bay while the filmmakers work.