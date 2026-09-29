90 Day Fiancé's Phillip Alleges Cortney Told Him A Big Lie About Colt Before He Moved In

Weeks after fans learned that 90 Day Fiancé couple Cortney Reardanz and Phillip called off their marriage plans the night before their wedding, we're getting some insight into some of the things that went wrong. According to the latter, she allegedly lied about the true nature of her relationship with Colt Johnson.

Readers may remember that when he last appeared in 90 Day: The Single Life, Colt was living with Cortney and her boyfriend Phillip. I was shocked to hear about the living situation, but thanks to a conversation with Phillip obtained by Shabooty, Phillip was allegedly led to believe things were much different between Cortney and Colt. Here's what he said:

Again, I was lied to. I was told they were only work friends. Nothing was ever betweeen them. They didn't even kiss. Then I see they actually had sex on TV and everyone said I was stupid for letting him stay there, but I thought it was pretty innocent. Now it turns out I was the fool.

It's interesting to hear Phillip allege that Cortney lied to him about her relationship with Colt, especially when there's no shortage of 90 Day Fiancé producers on-hand who could clue him into the fact they weren't "just friends." Even wilder that Colt might've been in on that, and helped keep it a secret whlie he lived under Phillip's roof.

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Flash-forward to now: Cortney and Phillip are no longer together, and Colt recently finalized his divorce from Vanessa Guerra. That said, I'm not expecting him to reconcile with Cortney, as he's been in Brazil with his girlfriend Diana that appeared briefly in 90 Day: The Single Life.

For 90 Day Fiancé fans wondering if we'll get to see the fallout between Cortney and Phillip, there have been sightings of cast members filming in Florida in recent months. This couple was allegedly involved, and we've also heard that Yara Dufren was exposed for having an affair during this filming as well. No word on whether we'll see it air on the 2026 TV schedule, but I would imagine it'll be planned for early 2027 if not.

As for how Cortney's doing in the meantime, if she's upset about the relationship ending, she's not letting it show on social media. She recently shared a photo of herself at Disney World, enjoying the sights and sounds of Hollywood Studios.

No sign of a new relationship or anything else at this time, but given the circumstances, I can see if she'd need a little more time before getting back out there. I'm not sure if we'll ever see Phil again on 90 Day. I can't say I'd blame him for declining given the experience he's had thus far.

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As mentioned, there are no officially announced plans for Cortney to return to 90 Day Fiancé as of yet, but there are rumors that scenes were filmed. We'll just have to wait and see when it's going to be announced, because I personally can't wait to see all the drama that went down.