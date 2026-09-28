One Big Move Diddy Is (Allegedly) Planning After His Prison Stint Ends: ‘I Have No Doubt’

The last few years have seen Sean Combs deal with a myriad of legal issues and, at present, he’s serving a four-year prison sentence. As it stands, the 56-year-old – who’s also known as Diddy – is set to be released in early 2028. Even now, though, there have already been rumors regarding what the embattled businessman will do once he’s finished doing time. As of right now, Combs’ team has yet to provide a concrete answer on that front but, now, an author/journalist claims he has at least one major project on his mind.

Cheyenne Roundtree is an investigative reporter, who’s also the author of Bad Boy for Life: The Rise and Fall of Sean Combs. The tell-all book dives deep into Combs’ early life and ascent within the entertainment industry before becoming engulfed in legal hurdles. Roundtree recently spoke to NPR and discussed various facets of the “Come with Me” performer’s current circumstances. When it came to his future plans, Roundtree made the following allegation:

He is planning a doc of his own and his own comeback story. ... I have no doubt that eventually, whenever he is released, that he will come forward and he will say everything he has to say over these past few years.

As of this writing, Combs’ representatives have neither confirmed nor denied that he’s working on a documentary. However, based on what’s known, the former Sean John figurehead was looking to produce a project of sorts with footage that he’d filmed ahead of his arrest in 2024. Combs and his lawyers later claimed that footage was stolen from him and used to produce the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Producer 50 Cent and director Alexandria Stapleton have since denied stealing footage.

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Multiple docs have been made about Combs over the past year or so. In addition to Netflix’s, Peacock also released Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, which Combs also blasted and took legal action against on the grounds of alleged defamation. Ultimately, Combs lost that case and was dealt a financial blow when NBCUniversal requested that he cover its legal fees. When it comes to these docs, what the Grammy winner has apparently taken issue with are the sets of claims made against him by the various interviewees.

Those claims were made in the aftermath of Sean Combs being sentenced to prison on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. During his trial in 2025, he was also charged with sex-trafficking and racketeering but was acquitted of both. Combs is currently serving his time at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey and, throughout that time, his lawyers and reps have been serving as points of contact between him and the outside world. Yet Roundtree claims Combs has still been working to “manage” his image from behind bars.

During the last few years, there have also been claims about Combs mounting a comeback, though it’s been alleged that reputable artists are hesitant to work with him. At one point, it was also alleged that Diddy was planning to work with Usher, but that claim was not substantiated. One media expert believes the “Shake Ya Tailfeather” artist won’t be a global brand again but could still thrive through a “niche market.”

Anything regarding Diddy’s next steps can only be taken with a grain of salt for now. The ex-rapper is currently set to be released from prison on February 5, 2028.