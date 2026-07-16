Amidst The Blue Beetle Hype For Man Of Tomorrow, I Missed Another DCU Project Likely Getting Shelved

In just a few short years, James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU has sparked roughly 3,000% more rumor mill tidbits than actual confirmed news, with only a handful of productions to balance the laundry list of announced projects. The biggest current production is no doubt for the 2027 release Man of Tomorrow, which got a boost of attention after reports surfaced claiming that Xolo Maridueña is reprising Blue Beetle in the movie, sparking questions about the 2023 superhero movie’s canonical placement.

Fans of the comics’ Jamie Reyes have been waiting for ages to hear any kind of firm updates about Maridueña’s potential return, spurred on by Gunn previously addressing the character himself exists in the DCU, so this news is a breath of fresh, blue air. However, the initial wave of excitement kinda-sorta made it easy to gloss over the less-than-positive news about another project announced long ago: the Blue Beetle animated series.

Back in June 2024, the character was revealed to be fronting a standalone animated series being developed by Miguel Puga (The Casagrandes), with the Blue Beetle film’s respective director and writer, Angel Manuel Soto and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, on board as executive producers. The project was reportedly set to stream via HBO Max subscription, and despite no official confirmations from WB or DC, the alleged hope was that the series would spark enough fervor for another big-screen adventure.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

As Deadline points out, further updates about the project have since failed to materialize, even as other animated HBO Max series have. (Such as Tom King's Miracle Man series, which I cannot wait for.) Xolo Maridueña was asked about it during a 2025 interview, but his answer was more generally about playing the character again in the future, and not so much a "full steam ahead" confirmation.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

If the radio silence about Blue Beetle's animated arrival was the only hiccup here, it'd be one thing, but there's another one. The animated series was said to be aiming for a more youthful audience, given the all-ages appeal of the DCEU film. But that was before HBO Max made it a pronounced priority to shift away from original programming geared for kids, with an aim to push harder on animated projects and other fare for adults and older teens.

Sure, one could argue that superhero projects' fates might fare better than non-IP kids programming, and HBO Max is still where fans can find Batwheels. But finishing a run on an already established series is different from putting resources into new developments, and it doesn't seem like enough would have been done for the original idea for it to still be extremely viable for the streaming giant.

But not all hope would be lost if everything above ends up being true. For one, it's possible that the decision was made to aim for older viewers with a Blue Beetle-fronted animated series, if not a live-action one. (Pipe dreams can come true!) Or maybe there's still an animated series in the works, but deals are being made to shift it to Prime Video alongside Batman: Caped Crusader or another platform.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

it's also possible Warner and DC execs are waiting to see how Blue Beetle's rumored return for Man of Tomorrow plays out before pushing forward with the animated plans. So there's still hope, just a watered-down version of the hopes that were in place when the animated series seemed more imminent than questionable.

Now what are the chances Blue Beetle gets added to the list of Beatles biopics that Sam Mendes is directing? None at all, you say?