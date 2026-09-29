One Thing That Drives Michael Che NUTS About Colin Jost Being Married To Scarlett Johansson

A new season of Saturday Night Live is upon us, which means along with celebrity appearances from host Jalen Brunson and his New York Knicks teammates, we’re in for more of Colin Jost and Michael Che trolling each other on “Weekend Update.” Apparently that’s not the only place we can see their fun rivalry, though, as Che appears to take some shots at the Harvard grad in his upcoming Netflix comedy special Shot in Minnesota. And of course Scarlett Johansson is involved.

Colin Jost’s marriage to Scarlett Johansson is something that tends to come up on the job, whether he’s answering audience questions on Pop Culture Jeopardy! about how to pronounce his wife’s name or delivering jokes at her expense during his and Michael Che’s famous joke swaps. It happens again in the trailer for Che’s upcoming standup special (shown above), in which the comedian discusses the celebrity couple, saying:

You know what really bothers me about Colin being married to Scarlett Johansson? It’s that he acts like it’s normal. Isn’t that fucking annoying? He acts like it’s not a miracle.

OK, already I can tell I’ll be firing up my Netflix subscription when Shot in Minnesota drops October 13. Nothing at all against Colin Jost, but the well is deep when it comes to jokes about Scarlett Johansson being out of his league. Che’s set continues:

Because we don't live that far from each other. We live like five minutes away. Sometimes, he'll call me and be like, ‘Hey, man, we're having dinner at the house. It's just me and Scarlett. Why don't you bring a date? We could do a double date thing.’ I'm like, ‘I can't bring the women that I date to Scarlett Johansson's house.’

I mean, he’s got a good point, because I’d imagine a lot of women would be intimidated by the idea of going on a double date with Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost — at their house, no less.

At least this joke from Michael Che was complimentary to the actress. Scarlett Johansson has taken some brutal shots over the years at the hands of the "Weekend Update" anchor (though the joke that hit Colin Jost the hardest had nothing to do with his wife).

The MCU star admits that she has “blacked out” during some of the joke swaps, but she definitely retains enough that Michael Che might want to sleep with one eye open. Scarlett Johansson has already said that retaliation “should be expected,” after she was made to watch a particularly “vulgar” joke swap live on camera.

My money’s on Scarlett Johansson to get the last laugh, but in the meantime, she and Colin Jost appear to be at the mercy of Michael Che, at least for the duration of his comedy special.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Be sure to catch Shot in Minnesota when it hits the Netflix schedule on Tuesday, October 13, and you can catch more jokes between the “Weekend Update” anchors when Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturdays on NBC and streaming with a Peacock subscription.