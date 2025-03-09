Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Is A Box Office Success Globally. I Wish It Had Gone To Theaters In The US

I don’t know about you, but I really don’t think there’s enough romantic comedies to watch in theaters on a regular basis. I know I didn’t have a single one to go out and see last year, and when I look forward to 2025 movies , I don’t see much hope there either. Universal had the opportunity to release the new Bridget Jones movie in U.S. cinemas and decided to make it an exclusive for those with a Peacock subscription instead. After seeing the numbers the movie pulled in theaters outside the U.S., I’m really bummed it didn’t play on the big screen first stateside too.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Is Actually Doing Great At Global Box Office

How exactly did Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy do? The movie has made a reported $95.8 million worldwide since coming out Valentine’s Day weekend in countries across the globe. No, that doesn’t make it one of the highest-grossing romantic comedies of all time or anything. However, its international numbers are relatively close to the last blockbuster rom-com , 2023’s Anyone But You, which made $132 million in international numbers, along with $88 million domestically.

I know we’re only in the third month of the year, but Bridget Jones currently sits as the third highest grossing movie of 2025 worldwide behind Captain America: Brave New World and Dog Man. That’s right, it’s done better than Universal’s latest monster movie, Wolf Man (which made a measly $34 million), and Ke Huy Quan’s action comedy Love Hurts ($17 million). That’s not a surprise to me, because Bridget Jones is such a beloved name in cinema across nearly 25 years. If any romantic comedy was going to do box office numbers it would be a franchise title like this.

These Numbers Makes Me Wish The Movie Went To Theaters In The U.S. Before Peacock

Now that I’ve seen Mad About The Boy, I absolutely wish it had gone to theaters so I could have made a date with my mom to cry in the theater over the movie together. Because the movie was on the calendar for Peacock release and I knew Colin Firth’s Mark Darcy is dead in the movie , I automatically figured that it wouldn’t be very good (and let’s be honest, on par with the last sequel). However, when I did turn it on at home, I was impressed with how it was just about exactly what I would want from a theatrical romantic comedy experience.

I watched the movie alone, but I think if Universal had really played up the marketing and had reviews out ahead of time enough for word to get out (it has an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes by the way).