Anyone But You Was A Surprise Box Office Success. What Does Sydney Sweeney Think About A Sequel?

Sydney Sweeney has a surprise box office hit, which could mean a sequel. No, I’m not talking about the latest offering from Sony Pictures' Spider-Universe , Madame Web, which is currently suffering a pretty big setback at the box office. I’m talking about the Euphoria star’s recent rom-com movie Anyone But You. The final January 2024 box office weekend saw the 2023 flick remaining in the top ten, with a Valentine's Edition landing back in theaters. So, could a follow-up to the Glen Powell and Sweney comedy be in the works following the pair's recent success? The actress has some thoughts, but she isn’t sure she should divulge what she knows.

The White Lotus veteran chatted with E! News during the premiere of Madame Web on February 12. During the interview, she hinted at some potential upcoming movies. She mentioned recently speaking to her Anyone But You co-star and Top Gun: Maverick heartthrob Glen Powell. While she couldn't reveal everything, she teased us that we'd have to wait and see. As Sweeney puts it:

I can't actually reveal all of my secrets, but Glen and I—I mean, I was talking to him this morning. We're talking about stuff. You never know, you'll have to wait and see.

Recently, the R-rated romantic comedy Anyone But You surpassed $100 million , an impressive milestone rarely reached by films aimed at adult audiences. This success naturally leads to speculation about whether the creators intend to extend the storyline with a sequel or collaborate on an entirely new venture, especially given the high demand for the A-list stars involved.

However, attempts to glean insights from Powell were met with playful ambiguity. His response to Sydney's interview on the outlet’s Instagram was a cryptic mix of emojis: a zipped mouth, a heart, prayer hands, and sunglasses, leaving fans guessing about their next move.

During the promotion of the romantic flick, the lead actors displayed a remarkable off-screen camaraderie, mirroring their compelling on-screen chemistry. Their connection was so convincing that it sparked rumors about a real-life romance . However, both actors were in relationships with other people then, and they dismissed the speculation, attributing it to the romantic nature of the film they were promoting.

Nevertheless, with such impressive on-screen chemistry, if they come together for another project, audiences will surely be eager to watch them in theaters again.

We might have to wait to see what Sydney and Glen have planned for the future together, but what we don’t have to wait for is the latest Spidey flick to hit the 2024 movie schedule , which stars Sweeney as Julia Carpenter/aka Spider-Woman. Though, here's a bit of fair warning: Critics have seen Madame Web , and they have been pretty brutal on the new movie. Based on 176 critic write-ups, the movie currently has a dismal 13% rating on Rotten Tomatoes . So, unlike Anyone But You, you probably shouldn’t expect a follow-up to this superhero movie anytime soon.

Opening weekend reactions aside, I recommend checking out Sweeney’s latest work in Web and forming your own opinion.