Cam’Ron Tells A Story About A Fart, A Fight, And A $30,000 Loss With Katt Williams That Has To Be Heard To Be Believed

I don't have many rules in life, but one of them is to never ignore a story involving Katt Williams. Whether it's one he's told on a podcast or on one of his specials (available with a Netflix subscription) or a story someone else is telling, they rarely disappoint. Case in point, rapper Cam'Ron just talked about a past fight he had with the comedian, that started with a fart and ended him him losing $30,000. Seriously, this is a tale for the ages.

The artist behind "Oh Boy" was a guest on the Talk With Flee when he brought up an run-in he had with Katt Williams, who still has some of the best comedy specials one can watch on streaming. Cam'Ron said Williams began hanging out with the Dipset crew after telling the rapper he wanted to pursue a career in Hip Hop as well. Everything was seemingly going well until a fateful night in Philadelphia, when something went down backstage in a locker room amid one of the comedian's shows:

Katt comes over to me and — I’m not naming no names, let’s just call him ‘Dipset X’ — he says, ‘Yo Cam, I think Dipset X farted on me.’ I’m like, ‘Farted on you? I don’t know if he farted on you.

Cam'Ron opted not to reveal whether it was Juelz Santana, Freekey Zekey or Jim Jones who Katt Williams accused of farting. However, the main point is that the comedian felt disrespected and was looking to settle a score. It doesn't feel like it would be that big of a deal, but maybe it was one of those "vegan farts" Ted Danson called out another Hollywood actor for having.

The situation escalated as Williams refused to drop the issue, and it culminated in the First Sunday star punched "Dipset X" after directly accusing him of the flatulence. Cam'Ron said he wasn't going to let the comedian go after someone in his crew like that and, ultimately, the situation resulted in the rapper losing a lot of money:

Off instinct, I grab Katt, flip him upside down and slam him. And then as I’m about to kick him, I snap out of it. It was just a reflex; Dipset X is my man. Katt had like a hundred FOIs [Fruit of Islam] come in. We in a room that’s smaller than somebody’s living room. Now the FOIs are in the middle of us and Katt says, ‘Fuck you and fuck Dipset! All of y’all get the fuck out!’ We shuffling out and I’m like [to my crew], ‘Y’all at least could have grabbed the [$]30,000! Y’all ain’t even fight!

Katt Williams took a nasty body slam, but maybe he had the same perspective on this encounter that he did on the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight. He threw one punch, took a slam and ended up $30,000 richer by the end of the night. Cam'Ron ended the story by saying he tried to make amends with Williams after the incident, but the comic wasn't receptive to any attempts.

While he might be out some money after that incident, Cam'Ron's actual story is worth its weight in gold to and should continue to be told. Now that the story is making rounds, I'm just waiting to hear what Katt Williams has to say about the matter. I'd love to hear him recounting of all the events in his classic storytelling style.

Podcasts are usually the best place to go for wild celebrity stories and, while I'd love to say this is the wildest story I've heard in some time, I just read about that Cheers incident involving a samurai sword not too long ago. Who knows what the next week will bring in the world of podcasts, though I'm hoping we'll get another Katt Williams anecdote to enjoy.

Those looking for more on the comedian should check him out in well-reviewed comedy One Of Them Days. And, of course, there are plenty of comedy specials with his name on them that are available for media consumption.