Ted Danson Reveals A-Lister Whose ‘Vegan Farts’ Clear Sets, And LOL

Ted Danson has never been one to shy away from being humorously candid on screen and off. With characters like Sam Malone from Cheers and Frasier to Michael in The Good Place, he’s always ready to bring something new to the table. So whn you think about it, there’s no surprise he revealed recently that an A-list co-star's "[vegan] farts" used to clear a scene.

Simu Liu was interviewed by the Cheers alum along with Woody Harrelson, on their aptly named podcast, Where Everybody Knows Your Name. The trio discussed Liu and Harrelson’s new movie Last Breath which you can find on our 2025 Movie Release schedule.

Liu shared some details of the various levels of intensive training the two went through in prepping for the film, including what to do if the equipment stopped working while underwater. After marveling at the commitment of the other two, Danson continued to ask about other stages they worked on within the film. He then injected an acrid anecdote that involved Harrelson:

There's a reason why I bring this up is when I worked with Woody, it was a huge sound stage, but his [vegan] farts were so horrible that he would shut down production. I'm just wondering what happened with you.

Leave it to Sam ‘Mayday’ Malone to resurface some interesting tidbits about Woody Boyd and share some insight into their past relationship. The story gave the podcasters and Liu a good laugh, and a slight insight into Harrelson’s habits today–which Liu attests sound better than they did. If you’re interested in heading back to or visiting the bar where everybody knows your name, you can stream Cheers if you have a Hulu subscription or Paramount+ subscription.

(Image credit: NBC)

For those interested in current watches with Danson, keep an eye out for Michael Schur’s A Man on the Inside with our 2024 TV Schedule coming to Netflix in November. Catch some big hitters like Bored to Death or The Good Place available with multiple streaming platforms if you have subscriptions.

Woody Harrelson fans probably already know about his 2024 films Suncoast (available to stream with a Hulu subscription or Disney+ subscription) and Fly Me to the Moon (available to rent on streaming services), both of which are out. This coming year will bring a lot more projects for the Zombieland alum, including Last Breath.

If you can’t wait for the Last Breath, you can catch Liu in multiple television and movies in 2024 like Jackpot! and Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, with more on the way in 2025. He’s continued to grow exponentially in his career, spanning just over a decade. We can’t wait to see where it heads for him, maybe something with Danson?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s good to know that Harrelson’s flatulence hasn’t been anyone's "last breath" and all are alive to tell the tale. We look forward to the more candid moments between the two podcasters and the deep sea film that lies ahead.