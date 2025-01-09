Katt Williams Has One Complaint About SNL's Parodying Of Him: 'I At This Point Take It As A Badge Of Honor'

As we await who will be the next SNL hosts when the sketch comedy show’s 50th season picks back up in the 2025 TV premiere schedule , it sounds like comedian and rapper Katt Williams isn’t expecting a call from NBC. After he was the subject of numerous skits over the years, he shared his thoughts on the impressions of him and the one complaint he has about being parodied.

Cast members like Jay Pharoah and Ego Nwodim have portrayed the personality, who has his name on one of the great comedy specials we’ve ever seen. Drake, one of the former Saturday Night Live guest hosts , also did his own take on the name. Check out what Katt Williams had to say about being highlighted on the show:

There has never been a person that has been parodied nine times on Saturday Night Live and yet never been invited other than me. So I, at this point, take it as a badge of honor that they don’t fuck with me.

Katt Williams shared his blunt thoughts while speaking to Vulture at the publication’s own festival. When asked further about his thoughts on the heightened versions of him presented on the sketch show, he said this:

A lot of times when people are doing an impression of you, they’re really showing you how they feel about you. You know what I mean? So, for Saturday Night Live to have an impression of me and have a woman do that, means they think I’m a bitch. And I understand that that’s what they’re saying when they do that. It doesn’t bother me at all. I understand how the game goes, and I understand that if you love me you know why you do. And, if you don’t fuck with me, I understand why. My job is to be worthy.

In many instances, after an impression of a celebrity blows up on Saturday Night Live, the person being parodied often comes on. For example, remember when Nic Cage showed up on Weekend Update with Andy Samberg to do the “Get In The Cage With Nicolas Cage?” When it comes to Katt Williams, the comedian spoke to being the subject of numerous sketches but never actually being invited on the show. He has taken it as the creatives not wanting to “fuck with” him.

While it’s taken Williams a year to comment on the SNL parody after the Club Shay Shay skit came out, it wasn’t long before Shannon Sharpe had something to say about his interview being parodied. The former NFL player was a good sport, commenting on how on point the costuming was and how he sure hoped his “sister watched this live."

Williams, who doesn't mind taking shots at popular culture such as with his comments about the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight , took somewhat of an issue with Ego Nwodim portraying him on last January’s Club Shay Shay parody. When SNL did the skit based on his Club Shay Shay interview with Shannon Sharpe, Williams thought choosing a woman for the role was a sign that the writers think he’s a “bitch.” That’s of course his own interpretation, and Nwodim simply may have been the best at playing him for the skit.

It’s of course never too late for Saturday Night Live to bring Katt Williams on the show. The show is set to have a three-hour primetime special aptly called the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special, on February 16.