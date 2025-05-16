A Classic MTV Video About Diddy's Parties Is Going Viral Again, And It Did Not Age Well

A lot of eyes are on New York right now as the trial of Sean "Diddy” Combs continues. His former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, has already testified to some of the more headline-grabbing reports, like the thousands of bottles of baby oil that were reportedly used at Diddy’s freak off parties. The rapper's parties were so famous among celebrity circles that they were even the but of jokes two decades ago.

Now, a clip from MTV in 2005 has been going viral again. It shows numerous celebrities, like Derek Jeter, Nicole Richie, and more, talking about how crazy Diddy’s parties were, which, considering what’s now being alleged, makes the clip a bit unsettling to watch now.

No one: MTV in 2005: pic.twitter.com/iJRU38BNszMay 14, 2025

Numerous celebs talk about “Diddy Parties” as if they are a major historical event, which, considering how lavish they reportedly were, might not be that much of a stretch. The fact that MTV would even make this video shows how well-known his parties were to the general public. Diddy would even discuss them on talk shows, and many celebrities were, at the time, more than happy to be seen there.

Of course, right now, those celebrities might be wishing they hadn’t made this video 15 years ago. The phrase “Diddy Party” now means something totally different. The focus is not on what was happening outside but on what was allegedly happening elsewhere. Diddy has been charged with sex trafficking and coercing people into performing sex acts. He faces serious time in prison if convicted.

While it’s alleged there was a distinction between a normal “Diddy Party” and the “freak offs” happening behind closed doors, some have claimed that they were happening at the same time. Thus, there are a lot of questions, and more than a few accusations, regarding what celebrities may have been involved in the possibly illegal activity.

Not surprisingly, a lot of celebrities have been distancing themselves from Diddy in the aftermath of his arrest. Few, if any, have spoken openly about attending any of Diddy’s parties. Some, who are very well known to have attended such parties, have to avoid uncomfortable questions.

With Diddy’s trial expected to run for quite some time, there will surely be more allegations and accusations. Cassie Ventura, who previously sued Diddy after video of him assaulting her went viral, is believed to be one of the prosecutions star witnesses, but there are reportedly others who will bring equally damning evidence against him.

It’s unknown at this point whether or not the names of famous people could come up during the trial. There might be some well-known people who could end up testifying in the case, either against Diddy or on his behalf. We will certainly be following this one.