Katt Williams' Retrospective Take On The Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Fight Is So Spot-On

Per what's been said, many Netflix subscription holders tuned in to see Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson on the streamer. While there were many gripes about tech problems shared on social media, there were others who were upset about the fight itself. Some felt like Tyson was set up to look the fool against the much younger Paul, but Katt Williams has a different take. The comedian always puts a unique spin on situations, but his spot-on retrospective take has the former champion looking like more of a winner after the bout.

Katt Williams has had a big year, as he had his own viral moment earlier this year when he was interviewed by Shannon Sharpe (and later parodied by Saturday Night Live). While catching up with Vulture, the stand-up comedy legend shared some thoughts on the Tyson/Paul fight. Other celebrities have commented on the bout, including Russell Crowe, who was worried about a loss impacting Tyson's legacy. However, Williams thinks Iron Mike was the big winner for monetary reasons:

What a blessing for Mike to be able to, at this point in his life and career, throw 18 punches and get $1 million per punch, for a total of $20 million.

He makes a great point, and I think there are many people who would love to get paid a million dollars for every punch they could throw against Jake Paul even if they lost. If you're Mike Tyson right now, you have millions from the fight and a lot of people on the Internet defending your loss. Either they acknowledge the health issues he suffered were a little greater than everyone was led to believe or claim that the fight was rigged for Paul to win.

Sure, winning the fight would've been great for Mike Tyson. But, at the same time, his days as a competitive boxer are over, and it's not like he would've used that to springboard a career resurgence. He took this match because it meant a large payday, and he could get through the entire fight without getting knocked out or seriously injured. As Katt Williams said, it's a blessing, and I'd like to think the veteran boxer is happy enough.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, has been eyeing a fight with Canelo Alvarez and attempting to further legitimize his claim to being a professional boxer. One could argue that the victory against Tyson hasn't helped Paul in that regard, as Roy Jones Jr. even noted during the match that the boxer did not look suited to be in the ring.

Until the YouTuber commits to fighting professional fighters of his relative age, strength, and experience, I think the criticism surrounding his fights will continue. Who knows, maybe the 2025 TV schedule will feature a bout with him that changes the hearts and minds of combat sports fans. I know that Tommy Fury, who defeated Paul previously, has been talking about a rematch. Maybe that will be the next big fight that Netflix sets up?

Whatever the case is there, though, both the viral media personality and Mike Tyson walked away with some solid change in their pockets. Katt Williams never misses a cue when it comes to his sharp observations, and I'm curious as to whether or not Tyson himself would indeed agree with the First Sunday star's take.