Carry-On Is A Pretty Typical Action Film, But There's One Scene That Really Blew Me Away

So everyone and their mother watched Carry-On this year, right? In case you haven't yet, spoilers ahead!

The 2024 Netflix schedule has been packed to the brim with original films, many of which have been great, and others have been… eh. You could talk about the dominating Hot Frosty when it first came out or the incredible Anna Kendrick-directed Woman of the Hour , but either way, there are plenty of options to pick from – and now, Carry-On has joined that list.

The film follows a TSA agent who is forced to let a carry-on suitcase through that has a dangerous weapon in it. Of course, he makes it his mission to stop both the weapon and the terrorist. The film itself is a pretty typical action movie, but there was one scene in particular that really did blow me away—and today, we’re going to talk about it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Enjoyed The Movie Overall As An Action Film

So let me preface this by saying that I’m not even a big action film person. I can find joy in them, but I much prefer to dive into the worlds of the best fantasy films or maybe even a good A24 movie with twists and turns.

But I was home for the holidays, and my parents like action movies, so here we are.

And I have to say I did enjoy the film—for a typical action movie. It was a nice touch that it took place during the holidays (even though I wouldn’t consider it a Christmas movie). Taron Egerton was a great leading man, and Jason Bateman played his role well. The action sequences, in general, were a ton of fun.

Like some of my CinemaBlend co-workers, I couldn’t unsee the Toy Story 2 parallels , and I have to admit that some dumb issues with Carry-On certainly take you out of the immersion. Overall, the film is fun, and I can see why it’s popular. But there was one particular moment that truly took it to another level for me.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Car Crash Scene Really Took The Cake For Me

I’m someone who loves a good car crash in movies. I think it adds so much suspense – that moment leading up to the crash before it suddenly hits you. Or maybe it’s a total jump scare that gets both the characters and the audience. Either way, it’s a great way to add a bit of stakes to the movie.

But the way they filmed the car crash in Carry-On was really impressive to me. I knew from the moment Elena Cole took out her gun that things were not going to be as smooth-riding as theyhad been up to that point. But then the scene actually happened, and I was blown away.

The scene went back and forth between the front of the car and the ongoing struggle between Cole and the imposter. We see cars avoid them, hear the honking of horns, and watch as the vehicle swerves back and forth again and again. Then, not that long after, the car suddenly tips, and we see them roll over and over several times until it’s just silent for a moment.

And then I just sat there, with my mouth hanging in surprise from how the whole thing was edited. It was really well-crafted and was one of the few moments of the film that got me sitting up straight in my seat.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Even When Cole Was Fighting For Her Life Against The Imposter, I Was On The Edge Of My Seat

After the car crashes, the fight between Cole and the imposter isn’t even done yet because he’s still alive, and he wants her dead.

Watching him reach over and slowly begin to choke her out, seeing her struggle for her life, made me bite my nails nervously because it was like I was just stuck here, unable to do anything. I wanted to scream at the television for her to struggle more, to get out – and then eventually, she’s able to pull her gun and shoot him.

The sigh of relief that escaped me was happy, but I was still so thrilled that a Netflix film such as this one delivered in a significant way with this scene.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Think More Car Crash Scenes Need To Be Done Like This One

There are plenty of other movies out there that have car crashes or car scenes – I mean, there’s a whole Fast and Furious franchise based around them. But I think that the car crash scene in this should be a model for how other car crashes should be done when involving a big fight going forward.

It didn’t jump instantly to the crash; instead, it dragged it out and showed the ensuing accidents that were happening because of them and the damage they were causing, which prolonged the viewer's nervousness. When the crash occurs, it feels like a payoff for the amount of tension you just went through, and then the suspense keeps going with the imposter choking her until it's settled with that last gunshot.

I think car crashes like this one are really well done, and more movies need to take an example from this just to add that certain bit of magic to them. It would go a long way.