Lacey Chabert’s Hot Frosty Is Dominating On Netflix In The US, But There’s Another Christmas Movie That’s Captured The World’s Attention

You know your 2024 Christmas movie schedule is not the same without Lacey Chabert there to bring holly jolly magic. While the Mean Girls actress is known for dominating the Christmas season on Hallmark, her next big Christmas movie, Hot Frosty, hit Netflix and is ruling over streaming audiences in the U.S. However, there’s another Christmas movie on the streaming service that’s capturing audiences globally and it stars actress-singer-songwriter Christina Milian.

Lacey Chabert has previously said she wishes it was Christmas all year long . Can you blame her? Christmas screams happiness, family, and a whole lotta love to give and receive. This year, the Hallmark star is bringing holiday cheer to Netflix in Hot Frosty about a widow who brings a snowman to life in the form of a hot, muscular man. Almost like Michael Keaton’s Jack Frost, but much more sexy. Here’s some good news for those who are fans of the 2024 Netflix movie - Chabert’s Instagram post reveals Hot Frosty is Netflix’s #1 movie in the US! Take a look at the celebratory post below:

A post shared by Lacey Chabert (@thereallacey) A photo posted by on

As Lacey Chabert said, Hot Frosty clearly warmed the hearts of many Netflix users who are in the mood for some romance this holiday season. It shouldn’t be too surprising that the Christmas rom-com is a must-watch for the streaming service as it holds a Fresh 100% on Rotten Tomatoes right now. Not to mention, critics were also loving the steamy holiday flick for its batch of sexiness combined with heartwarming holiday fun.

While Hot Frosty is a top movie for American audiences, here’s a little holiday twist: another Netflix Christmas movie is dominating Netflix subscribers on a global scale. That would be Meet Me Next Christmas, starring Christina Milian. All about a woman racing in New York City to get her hands on a sold-out Christmas concert, Meet Me Next Christmas is #1 globally on the streamer with 32 million hours watched and 18.1 million views. The new streaming movie surpassed other Netflix originals like Time Cut, Don’t Move, and Martha which are falling just below.

Lacey Chabert and Christina Milian are both Christmas screen queens with their holiday flicks. Chabert is known for bringing her charisma and wholesome qualities to Hallmark movies like Christmas Waltz and Haul Out the Holly. Milian also has some Christmas charm in TV movies for ABC Family (now known as Freeform) like Snowglobe and Christmas Cupid. So, it’s no wonder that audiences are rushing to see Christmas movies featuring these two talented actresses.

As for why Meet Me Next Christmas could appeal to audiences on a global scale, it’s could be because of the internationally known acapella group Pentatonix, which Milian’s character tries to see in concert. Plus, with the story’s backdrop being New York City, maybe audiences from other countries find it enchanting to take a little American vacation there while in the comforts of their homes.

Even if Meet Me Next Christmas has the upper hand globally over Hot Frosty, both Christmas movies reaching high standing on Netflix are still excellent accomplishments. This demonstrates the growing popularity of feel-good holiday movies and how it isn’t even Thanksgiving, and yet people are still prepping themselves for some Christmas spirit. You can feel warm and fuzzy watching both holiday rom-coms on your Netflix subscription .