Criminal Minds Is Coming Back, And Star Paget Brewster Dropped Some Emily Prentiss Photos To Celebrate

With Criminal Minds having swapped streaming homes earlier this year, fans of the long-running CBS crime drama who boast a Paramount+ subscription have been able to binge-watch the sometimes disturbing drama to their hearts’ content while awaiting the revival’s debut on the streaming service. With its rather speedy return getting the official confirmation in July , the newest chapter in the Criminal Minds characters’ lives will arrive at some point in 2023. And when it does, it won’t just come with new and dangerous UnSubs, but also with a new look for Paget Brewster’s Emily Prentiss. Just probably don’t expect her to have turned into a big softie in the intervening years.

For many years on Criminal Minds, both before and after her multi-season absence, Paget Brewster was basically synonymous with bangs, which is no small feat on a show that also featured Kirsten Vangsness’ color-changing bangs for quite a few seasons. But it looks like Prentiss is going back to her roots (literally and figuratively) with her hair game in Criminal Minds’ new episodes, and the look appears to be much more reflective of Brewster’s everyday style. Check out the first of her latest Twitter posts below!

Oh, hi Guys !! This is my first ⁦@criminalminds⁩ hair and make up from this morning…. I hope you're all excited for a slightly older, sassier, no filters, grey-haired Prentiss. And if you aren't, that's cool, just tell someone else. pic.twitter.com/9gW05qcCkeAugust 9, 2022

Paget Brewster, whose A+ voice work in HBO Max’s adult animated comedy Birdgirl obviously didn’t require any hairstyle shifts, is all about bringing the natural beauty to Prentiss for Criminal Minds’ streaming future. And some sassiness. Don’t forget the sassiness! Rossi better watch himself. And Mendoza, too, assuming he’s still in the picture after the original series finale, which had the couple looking at houses in Denver ahead of a potential move. Regardless of how things are going in the relationship department, Prentiss’ new ‘do makes it seem like she’ll be in good spirits.

Okay, so even if they aren’t quite indicative of her fictional character’s disposition, Paget Brewster’s glowing smile and all-around jubilance are impossible to ignore. And she wants Criminal Minds fans to know that the cast and crew are just as pumped to return as we are to watch it happen.

Okay, this was a bad headshot attempt but thank you all for the kind words!! Everyone ⁦@criminalminds⁩ just wants you to be happy ⁦that we are coming back! We miss you and love you and can't wait to be reunited. pic.twitter.com/Vjx9Os6jciAugust 9, 2022

Brewster followed that post up with a pic of her smiling even bigger, which isn’t necessarily indicative of what Prentiss will be doing when facing the latest UnSub threat. When Criminal Minds returns, the actress will be rejoined by stars Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler and Adam Rodriguez, with further casting presumably coming as production gets underway. The new storyline focuses on a deadly criminal who spent his time during the pandemic amassing a cadre of serial killers that cause widespread panic after the world opens back up again, with the BAU needing to identify and track them all down.

She was still rocking darker locks when Paget Brewster popped up on How I Met Your Father earlier this year as the mother of Hilary Duff’s Sophie, but did go for more of a graying approach in this year’s horror feature Hypochondriac. By all means, however the actress wants to bring Emily Prentiss back to the small screen, we’re here for it. And if she’s totally into Prentiss following Garcia in taking on all colors of the rainbow, that works wonders, too.