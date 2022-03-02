Daniel Radcliffe's Weird Al Movie Cast Westworld's Evan Rachel Wood As Madonna, And The First Look Is Spot On

One of the most exciting and highly anticipated films of the year — and that's including not just the appropriately comparable musical biopics, but everything else as well — is no doubt Roku Channel's WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story. (I make that declaration hyperbolically, but with abundant sincerity.) The excitement was already at a zenith just from the fact that Daniel Radcliffe is portraying the parody icon , and looks amazing doing it. But that hype has now jumped up even higher with the latest casting news, which includes Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood as the pop music sex symbol Madonna. And as you'll see in the first look below, she certainly looks the part.

Perhaps in an effort to avoid the photo leakage that occurred ahead of Daniel Radcliffe's bespectacled first look officially going wide , Roku Channel went ahead and unveiled the initial shot of Evan Rachel Wood's Madonna right there with the casting announcement. Check it out!

(Image credit: Roku Channel)

The best thing about this image is just how much is happening on Evan Rachel Wood’s person. There’s the veil-esque headband, the make-up, the iconic mole above the lip, the black cross earrings, the abundance of necklaces, the brooches, the bracelets, and the sunglasses. And that’s all just in adornment to that…striking… top with its matching gloves, and the completely contrasting skirt. And it all clashes against the cream-colored lavishness in the background in the best of ways.

Another highly notable new cast member revealed for WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story is The Office vet Rainn Wilson, who will be portraying fellow comedy music legend Dr. Demento, whose radio show played a huge role in bringing Weird Al's music to the masses. I cannot wait to see what he looks like in the role, which seems strangely suiting now that it's a concept worth thinking about.

Aside from those two, fans can look forward to seeing Mare of Easttown's Julianne Nicholson and Dickinson's Toby Huss joining the fun as Mary and Nick Yankovic, respectively. As one might imagine, those would be Weird Al's parents, and it's quite the talented pair of actors set to play them. While I can't recall if they shared the screen together, both Weird Al and Huss have recurred on Reno 911!, with the musician showing up again as Ted Nugent in the new Defunded season that debuted recently on Roku Channel. (With Jamie Lee Curtis serving as another amazing guest star in that show.)

The new film is currently filming in Los Angeles, and fans can only hope that more awesome casting news like this comes soon. Maybe John Mulaney can play Huey Lewis? I dare not make any Michael Jackson predictions, though.