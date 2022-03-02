Daniel Radcliffe's Weird Al Movie Cast Westworld's Evan Rachel Wood As Madonna, And The First Look Is Spot On
By Nick Venable published
All. Those. Bracelets.
One of the most exciting and highly anticipated films of the year — and that's including not just the appropriately comparable musical biopics, but everything else as well — is no doubt Roku Channel's WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story. (I make that declaration hyperbolically, but with abundant sincerity.) The excitement was already at a zenith just from the fact that Daniel Radcliffe is portraying the parody icon, and looks amazing doing it. But that hype has now jumped up even higher with the latest casting news, which includes Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood as the pop music sex symbol Madonna. And as you'll see in the first look below, she certainly looks the part.
Perhaps in an effort to avoid the photo leakage that occurred ahead of Daniel Radcliffe's bespectacled first look officially going wide, Roku Channel went ahead and unveiled the initial shot of Evan Rachel Wood's Madonna right there with the casting announcement. Check it out!
The best thing about this image is just how much is happening on Evan Rachel Wood’s person. There’s the veil-esque headband, the make-up, the iconic mole above the lip, the black cross earrings, the abundance of necklaces, the brooches, the bracelets, and the sunglasses. And that’s all just in adornment to that…striking… top with its matching gloves, and the completely contrasting skirt. And it all clashes against the cream-colored lavishness in the background in the best of ways.
Another highly notable new cast member revealed for WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story is The Office vet Rainn Wilson, who will be portraying fellow comedy music legend Dr. Demento, whose radio show played a huge role in bringing Weird Al's music to the masses. I cannot wait to see what he looks like in the role, which seems strangely suiting now that it's a concept worth thinking about.
Aside from those two, fans can look forward to seeing Mare of Easttown's Julianne Nicholson and Dickinson's Toby Huss joining the fun as Mary and Nick Yankovic, respectively. As one might imagine, those would be Weird Al's parents, and it's quite the talented pair of actors set to play them. While I can't recall if they shared the screen together, both Weird Al and Huss have recurred on Reno 911!, with the musician showing up again as Ted Nugent in the new Defunded season that debuted recently on Roku Channel. (With Jamie Lee Curtis serving as another amazing guest star in that show.)
The new film is currently filming in Los Angeles, and fans can only hope that more awesome casting news like this comes soon. Maybe John Mulaney can play Huey Lewis? I dare not make any Michael Jackson predictions, though.
With no release date yet set, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story is set to debut on Roku Channel hopefully at some point in 2022. While waiting to see when we can look forward to having “Like a Surgeon” as an earworm once more, head to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what new and returning shows are on the way.
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.