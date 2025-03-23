My Excitement For Spinal Tap II: The End Continues Is At 11, But I Also Have A Few Questions About The Rockumentary Sequel

Has there ever been a more important film in the history of rock ‘n roll than This is Spinal Tap? The 1984 documentary (or, I should say, “rockumentary”) introduced many to the sheer talent and ingenuity of the eponymous British rock band whose unparalleled influence is surely destined to increase upon the release of the next film to cover their career, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. Audiophiles be damned that they miss out on this upcoming 2025 movie, unless they have no interest in bearing witness to music history in the making…

OK, let’s snap back to reality. So, if you did not know already, This Is Spinal Tap, one of the funniest and simply best music movies of all time, is a completely fictional documentary-style comedy from director Rob Reiner and starring comedians Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer as the titular band. More than four decades later, the clever, largely improvised satire has inspired a long-awaited follow-up with many of the same creators. I am absolutely looking forward to the film, but also have a few questions about Spinal Tap II: The End Continues that I would like to speculate over, so let’s get rockin’!

Quick Facts We Know About Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

Before I talk about the things that I am curious or even confused about regarding Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, there is plenty of confirmed information that will surely boost your anticipation. Here’s a quick breakdown of everything we know about Bleecker Street’s sequel to one of the best ‘80s movies so far.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues Rocks Into Theaters On September 12, 2025

According To Variety , The Mockumentary Follows The Titular Band's Final Reunion Show

Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, And Other Cast Veterans Reprise Their Roles

Confirmed Celebrity Cameos (via THR ) Include Paul McCartney, Elton John, Trisha Yearwood, And More

Rob Reiner Returns To Direct

Questions I Have About Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

The End Continues is only months away, but there is still very little we know about the story right now. In fact, the sequel’s first official trailer offers no footage from the film, so all we can do for now is speculate about what may happen or who else we may see in the film. And speculate I shall!

What Other Spinal Tap Vets Might Appear?

In addition to Christopher Guest as guitarist Nigel Tufnel, Michael McKean as frontman David St. Hubbins, and Harry Shearer as bassist Derek Smalls, there are other veterans of the This Is Spinal Tap cast confirmed to appear. Rob Reiner is playing his character from the first film, Marty Di Bergi, Fran Drescher is coming back as Bobbi Flekman, and Paul Shaffer will also appear, but whether or not he is reprising his role as record promoter Artie Fufkin has yet to be revealed. I cannot help but wonder, however, who else from the original film could show up.

For instance, June Chadwick has not acted in decades, but it would be great to see her come back as Jeanine Pettibone, who was revealed to have married David in the 1992 TV special, The Return of Spinal Tap. Plus, Billy Crystal has practically been a staple of Reiner’s career since his brief cameo in This Is Spinal Tap as Morty the Mime, and also playing a mime in that scene was future SNL star Dana Carvey. Their presence would make for a much more memorable moment in the sequel if brought back in some way.

Will Any Of Christopher Guest's Other Frequent Collaborators Appear?

A few other members of Christopher Guest's “troupe” of recurring performers also appeared in the original film, such as Ed Begley Jr. as the band’s original drummer, John "Stumpy" Pepys, and the late Fred Willard as Air Force Lieutenant Bob Hookstratten. The End Continues opens up the perfect opportunity to bring the stars of Guest’s other great mockumentaries, such as Best in Show and Waiting for Guffman, into the world of Spinal Tap.

I think it would be a missed opportunity to not include Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, especially following their success in the Schitt’s Creek cast, as something like business executives looking to strike a deal with the band. Also, I can see Jennifer Coolidge making a gut-busting appearance as a fan or groupie, or Parker Posey as a pretentious music critic.

Will Derek Smalls Have A Bigger Role This Time?

Above all, the one actor I hope to see more of in Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is Harry Shearer, which may seem like a strange request regarding the man who is memorably hilarious as Derek Smalls in the original film. However, I feel said character gets the short end of the stick in the movie, with more time dedicated to David and Nigel’s relationship, and it is actually one of my few gripes about the film.

Outside of his great work voicing various Simpsons characters, I believe that Shearer is a deeply underrated comedic performer, and the fact that his two brief stints on Saturday Night Live are largely forgotten today is potent proof of that claim. Perhaps Smalls’ recent media exposure following his 2023 Barbie diss track, “Must Crush Barbie,” and his 2025 interview with Paul Shaffer for AXS TV is enough reason to boost his screen time for the sequel.

Might Rob Reiner Sneak In A Princess Bride Easter Egg?

Fun behind-the-scenes fact about The Princess Bride: director Rob Reiner snuck in a subtle reference to This Is Spinal Tap in the rewatchable 1987 fantasy comedy. If you look closely during the scenes featuring Fred Savage and Peter Falk as his grandfather, you can see Marty Di Bergi’s hat hanging from a lamp.

So, it only seems fair that Reiner would try to incorporate a reference to The Princess Bride into The End Continues. Maybe we will see another attempt at the “Stonehenge” performance and, instead of two little people dancing around the monument, we see a big guy dressed as Fezzik (Andre the Giant) dancing underneath it.

Who Will Be The Drummer This Time... And How Long Will They Last?

One of the funniest recurring bits from This Is Spinal Tap is how the band has had an endless rotation of drummers throughout their career, all of whom died under mysterious circumstances. Their percussionist in the original film is Mick Shrimpton (Ric Parnell), until he suddenly explodes onstage near the end of the film, and is replaced in the following scene by Joe “Mama” Besser (Fred Asparagus), who was revealed to have disappeared in a 1991 MTV interview.

I am very curious to see who will be banging the cymbals in Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, and I am especially interested in discovering how long they will survive. Actually, one of the confirmed celebrity appearances is Questlove, who is best known as the drummer for The Roots, which does not give me the best hope for his fate in the sequel.

How To Watch This Is Spinal Tap

If you are reading this article, there is a good chance that you have already seen This Is Spinal Tap. However, if you have not checked out the comedy classic or simply want to revisit it before the sequel is released, there are a few ways to watch it at home.

You know, I could have said that my excitement for Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is at a 10 and made that the highest level of anticipation I could withstand. However, true fans of this film know that, to properly show your true appreciation for the greatest fake band in pop culture history, you have to go to 11.