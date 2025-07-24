Ariana Grande Is Back In Wicked Mode Thanks To Some Gorgeous Glinda Throwback Photos

We're a little over halfway through the 2025 movie schedule, which means we're getting even closer and closer to the release of Wicked: For Good . Fans have been anticipating this movie since the first one came out in November last year, and now the hype is ramping back up again for everyone, including Ariana Grande. The Glinda actress proved that through some very pink throwback photos too, and let me tell you, they are as good and gorgeous as the witch herself.

The singer and actress’s Instagram feed has been slowly ramping up for Wicked's second act. The first clip announced the premiere was four months out, and the second boasted the current cast. Those were then followed by two images of Grande wearing her iconic Glinda crown, with the one below seemingly showing off one of her dresses from the upcoming movie (which we have seen in For Good's trailer):

Her other two pink posts threw it back a bit further, though, and showed off that lovely pink bubble dress she rocked at the start of Wicked. Take a look:

I can’t lie, the posts are making me want fall to fly by. It’d be one thing if we just got the snippet above of her opening scene gown, but as you saw, that wasn’t the case. She posted the aforementioned black and white of her part 2 gown and another casual one of her opening number ; it oddly feels right for what’s unfolding in the coming blockbuster. Of course, this sudden feeling also sparked earlier this year when the first Wicked: For Good ’s promotional ads were revealed, but the throwback is hitting just the same.

Others seem to be as excited as I am about the series of Glinda-fied snaps. Many were in the comments marveling at the pretty in pink showstopper and buzzing about the eventual release of the sequel. Here are just a few, including some big hitters:

With the quiet part two hype starting online, the “Yes, And?” singer has plenty more in the works. First, she’ll be in this highly anticipated Wicked sequel, then she'll star in the surprising Meet the Parents 4 continuation, which is part of the 2026 movie guide . Along with next year’s blockbuster, she teased some sort of tour amid other ongoing projects. She’s also reteaming with Jon M. Chu for his animated project Oh, The Places You’ll Go, which is set for 2028.

Clearly, a lot lies ahead for Grande (along with the rest of the cast and crew) beyond the rollout to Wicked: For Good!

Now, here’s hoping the rest of the gang jumps on board with the 32-year-old’s reminiscent vibes and posts some good BTS pics as well ahead of the film's November 21 release -- or that they start a press tour sooner rather than later.