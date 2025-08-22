Months Before Millie Bobby Brown Announced She Adopted Her First Child, She Opened Up About Wanting To Be A Young Mom

Stranger Things is one of the best Netflix shows to binge-watch, and those with a Netflix subscription have watched the cast grow up before our eyes. Chief among them is Millie Bobby Brown, who was a breakout star after debuting as Eleven. She recently broke the internet when Brown revealed she adopted her first child, and it turns out that 21-year-old actress previously hinted at wanting to become a young mother.

While fans wait for Stranger Things Season 5 to be released, Millie Bobby Brown got married and has now adopted a baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi. While this took the public by surprise, months ago, she hinted at this while appearing on the Smartless podcast. As she told the hosts at the time:

I’m still really young, but my mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake. Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.

It sounds like motherhood has always been the goal for Millie Bobby Brown. Specifically, young motherhood, so she could follow in her own parents' footsteps. Ultimately, that's what she and her husband have done, so fans should be over the moon for the Enola Holmes star during this exciting time.

Throughout her appearance on Smartless, Brown repeatedly spoke about how great her parents are, and how they've kept her grounded when achieving megafame thanks to Stranger Things. She's also got a close relationship with her grandmother, which she mentioned when talking about her hopes of parenthood. In her words:

And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life. And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally. It's a huge thing.

Despite her relatively young age, it's clear that Millie Bobby Brown had a very specific plan for her career and personal life. Luckily, it sounds like her husband Jake Bongiovi understands this, and is supportive of both endeavors. That includes them recently becoming parents.

Millie Bobby Brown got engaged back in 2023 when she was 19 years old. She and Jake have already been together for a number of years, after officially getting married in May of 2024. She spoke about how marriage was the first step in her journey towards motherhood, offering:

Jake was like, ‘We cannot do that until we get married.’ So that was his thing. And my thing was I really want a family, I really want a big family, like, I’m one of four, and he’s one of four, so it is definitely in our future.

It sounds like Brown and Bongiovi's baby daughter isn't going to be an only child for very long. She wants a big family, so we should buckle up for plenty of mini Elevens running around. At least, if these comments are to be believed.

Milly Bobby Brown adopted her daughter, and she even spoke about that process while appearing on the same podcast months ago. As she put it:

For me, I don’t see having your own child as really any different as in adopting. So I feel like anything’s out, because for me, my home is full of love for anyone and anything.

Perhaps the public shouldn't be so surprised about when/how Brown became a parent, because she laid it out pretty clearly here. It's nice seeing how her plans are coming together, and the 21-year-old actress seems to be truly happy. Considering her impeccable work ethic, she certainly deserves it.

The first teaser for Stranger Things 5 was released in July, and the show's fifth and final season has never felt more real. The show is arguably Netflix's biggest hit, so the pressure is on for it to stick the landing. Luckily, the wait is nearly over, although the season will be split into three parts.

Stranger Things 5 will begin airing on November 26th as part of the 2025 TV premiere list. Then we'll get more episodes on December 25th before the finale airs on December 31st. And Millie Bobby Brown will be able to celebrate the end of this run with her baby girl.